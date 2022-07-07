DVD Talk Forum

James Caan dead at 82

James Caan dead at 82

   
Old 07-07-22, 12:23 PM
James Caan dead at 82
Bummer.
Old 07-07-22, 12:25 PM
Re: James caan dead at 82
Wow that sucks. Always loved him. And he's been Tweeting great Godfather pictures recently so this is unexpected for sure.
Old 07-07-22, 12:40 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
I rewatched Misery a couple of months ago, and then just yesterday I was listening to The Rewatchables podcast about it. He had a magnetic on-screen presence. RIP
Old 07-07-22, 12:41 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
End of tweet.
Old 07-07-22, 12:50 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Sad news.

Loved hin in El Dorado and Thief

James Caan
Old 07-07-22, 12:51 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Saw Misery and Thief for the first time in the past couple of months, and he certainly brought it (as he always does) in those movies. People who want to know how to tell if an actor is invested in their roles need only look at James Caan...in anything he did.

RIP James Caan.
Old 07-07-22, 12:57 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
I'll always think of him as Sonny.
Old 07-07-22, 12:57 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Las Vegas was always a guilty pleasure from Caan’s long career.
Old 07-07-22, 01:05 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
A screen legend. A couple of weeks ago I bought the Rollerball und Thief blu-rays. Las Vegas was like Baywatch in a casino, but I still watched it, because of him.
Old 07-07-22, 01:19 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Man, that does suck.

I actually just watched Thief. So great.
Old 07-07-22, 01:20 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
End of tweet.

His Twitter was amazing.
Old 07-07-22, 01:21 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
I wear $150 slacks, I wear silk shirts, I wear $800 suits, I wear a gold watch, I wear a perfect, D-flawless three carat ring. I change cars like other guys change their fucking shoes. I'm a thief. I've been in prison, all right?
Old 07-07-22, 01:23 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
that sucks. guess i will get Thief (Criterion Blu) up and going soon.
Old 07-07-22, 01:33 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Misery is such a great movie. Obviously he was good in a bunch of other films too though. RIP.
Old 07-07-22, 01:36 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Originally Posted by L Everett Scott View Post
Saw Misery and Thief for the first time in the past couple of months, and he certainly brought it (as he always does) in those movies.
He's one of the few people who've been able to adequately bring Stephen King's humor to a film adaptation. King's books are as funny as they are scary, but only the latter is ever brought to the screen. Except Caan's Paul Sheldon. In particular, the scene where Annie comes home all happy and giddy "Hi Paul!" and Caan just flips her off.

He'll be missed. Jonathan E. is finally gone.
Old 07-07-22, 01:46 PM
Re: James Caan dead at 82
Originally Posted by Michael T Hudson View Post
I wear $150 slacks, I wear silk shirts, I wear $800 suits, I wear a gold watch, I wear a perfect, D-flawless three carat ring. I change cars like other guys change their fucking shoes. I'm a thief. I've been in prison, all right?
"I am a thief. I have been in prison, all right?" His character in Thief does not use contractions. He is a higher class of criminal.
