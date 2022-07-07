James Caan dead at 82
Wow that sucks. Always loved him. And he's been Tweeting great Godfather pictures recently so this is unexpected for sure.
I rewatched Misery a couple of months ago, and then just yesterday I was listening to The Rewatchables podcast about it. He had a magnetic on-screen presence. RIP
End of tweet.
Saw Misery and Thief for the first time in the past couple of months, and he certainly brought it (as he always does) in those movies. People who want to know how to tell if an actor is invested in their roles need only look at James Caan...in anything he did.
RIP James Caan.
RIP James Caan.
I'll always think of him as Sonny.
Las Vegas was always a guilty pleasure from Caan’s long career.
A screen legend. A couple of weeks ago I bought the Rollerball und Thief blu-rays. Las Vegas was like Baywatch in a casino, but I still watched it, because of him.
Man, that does suck.
I actually just watched Thief. So great.
I actually just watched Thief. So great.
I wear $150 slacks, I wear silk shirts, I wear $800 suits, I wear a gold watch, I wear a perfect, D-flawless three carat ring. I change cars like other guys change their fucking shoes. I'm a thief. I've been in prison, all right?
that sucks. guess i will get Thief (Criterion Blu) up and going soon.
He'll be missed. Jonathan E. is finally gone.
