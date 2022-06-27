The Invitation (2022, D: Thompson) -- S: Nathalie Emmanuel

Quote:



After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, shes at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her familys history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.



Directed by: Jessica M. Thompson Written by: Blair Butler Produced by: Emile Gladstone



Executive Producers: Michael P. Flannigan Jessica M. Thompson



Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel Thomas Doherty Stephanie Corneliussen Alana Boden Courtney Taylor Hugh Skinner and Sean Pertwee



