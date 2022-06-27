The Invitation (2022, D: Thompson) -- S: Nathalie Emmanuel
After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, shes at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her familys history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.
Directed by: Jessica M. Thompson Written by: Blair Butler Produced by: Emile Gladstone
Executive Producers: Michael P. Flannigan Jessica M. Thompson
Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel Thomas Doherty Stephanie Corneliussen Alana Boden Courtney Taylor Hugh Skinner and Sean Pertwee
Nathalie Emmanuel is mainly known from the Fast franchise and Game of Thrones.
The director is a 1st time director.
This reminds me of a 90's style horror movie.
