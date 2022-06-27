DVD Talk Forum

The Invitation (2022, D: Thompson) -- S: Nathalie Emmanuel

   
The Invitation (2022, D: Thompson) -- S: Nathalie Emmanuel



After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA testand discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, shes at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her familys history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.

Directed by: Jessica M. Thompson Written by: Blair Butler Produced by: Emile Gladstone

Executive Producers: Michael P. Flannigan Jessica M. Thompson

Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel Thomas Doherty Stephanie Corneliussen Alana Boden Courtney Taylor Hugh Skinner and Sean Pertwee



Nathalie Emmanuel is mainly known from the Fast franchise and Game of Thrones.

The director is a 1st time director.

This reminds me of a 90's style horror movie.
