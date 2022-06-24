DVD Talk Forum

Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?

Movie Talk
Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?

   
Old 06-24-22, 05:10 PM
  #1
Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
I swear to god I saw The Duff. And thought I remembered liking it, but as I saw it just a bit ago and thoroughly enjoyed, I realized I have never seen this movie. I have it on Blu-ray and digitally and know I saw it, but don’t remember a single thing about it. Not the dialogue, the story, actors, nothing. Such a bizarre feeling.

So, ever think you saw one, but actually didn’t?
Old 06-24-22, 05:56 PM
  #2
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Theres a whole slate of fairly recent Liam Neeson movies out. I was looking through them the other day trying to find something to watch and came across Non-Stop. Im positive Ive seen it but nothing in the description or the trailer looks familiar. Im positive Ive seen it though.

Of course, I could swear Ive seen most of his movies when I dont think I have.
Old 06-24-22, 06:04 PM
  #3
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
This only happens to me for the "Conjuring" and "Insidious" franchises. I can't remember if I watched all the sequels or not. I know I've seen both of the first movies.

Patrick Wilson stars in both films, and it's so confusing!

Old 06-24-22, 06:04 PM
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
on the flip side, over a period of a few years in the early-mid-90s I rented Love & Human Remains 3 or 4 times, each time thinking I HADN'T seen it, only to gradually realize I had. I plead the 5th as to why this happened.
Old 06-24-22, 06:05 PM
  #5
TGM
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
I've seen two of the Paranormal Activity movies, but fuck if I know which ones.
Old 06-24-22, 06:18 PM
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
on the flip side, over a period of a few years in the early-mid-90s I rented Love & Human Remains 3 or 4 times, each time thinking I HADN'T seen it, only to gradually realize I had. I plead the 5th as to why this happened.
That happens to me more often than the situation the OP is asking about.

This may not count, but when I went to the theatre to see Dark City, I'd smoked a certain herb that clearly had been laced with something nasty, because I hallucinated all through the movie. I didn't realize it until the next year when I rented Dark City on tape, and not only didn't remember most of it, but didn't see any of the scenes I remembered from the theatre experience (like the part where the characters turned into stop-motion puppets and flew up into outer space for a big Transformers-like battle.)
Old 06-24-22, 07:30 PM
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Yes though I watched a movie and found it I saw it in 2014 when I checked rotten tomatoes this week.
Old 06-24-22, 09:32 PM
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
on the flip side, over a period of a few years in the early-mid-90s I rented Love & Human Remains 3 or 4 times, each time thinking I HADN'T seen it, only to gradually realize I had. I plead the 5th as to why this happened.
This happens to me a LOT more. Thank god I started rating all the movies that I had seen on IMDB almost 25 years ago. There have been a 1-2 times that I watched an entire movie and went to go rate it on IMDB only to see that I had already seen it and rated it.

One recent example is we just showed our kids Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and I mentioned how I wonder how the Johnny Depp version compared to which my wife informed me that we already watched it. I insisted I hadn't watched it but apparently we did and I just blocked it out of my memory.
Old 06-24-22, 09:44 PM
  #9
dork
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
This is a pretty common trick of memory. The best explanation is given in the famous scene from Inception, when DiCaprio explains to Sam Jackson how our minds take visual cues and connect them to form false memories (at which point Jackson pushes him off the boat! )
Old 06-24-22, 09:48 PM
  #10
Dan
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
I was sure I saw Incendies at a film fest many years back, but having watched the first ~20 min, there's just no way I had actually seen it.
Yes, I still need to finish watching it. Yes, I know. I KNOW.
Old 06-24-22, 09:48 PM
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
When you see a topic and you don't have to guess who the OP is...
Old 06-24-22, 10:46 PM
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Originally Posted by Hokeyboy View Post
When you see a topic and you don't have to guess who the OP is...
I clicked on this to say the same thing.
