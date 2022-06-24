Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?

Quote: Kurt D Originally Posted by on the flip side, over a period of a few years in the early-mid-90s I rented Love & Human Remains 3 or 4 times, each time thinking I HADN'T seen it, only to gradually realize I had. I plead the 5th as to why this happened.

This happens to me a LOT more. Thank god I started rating all the movies that I had seen on IMDB almost 25 years ago. There have been a 1-2 times that I watched an entire movie and went to go rate it on IMDB only to see that I had already seen it and rated it.One recent example is we just showed our kids Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and I mentioned how I wonder how the Johnny Depp version compared to which my wife informed me that we already watched it. I insisted I hadn't watched it but apparently we did and I just blocked it out of my memory.