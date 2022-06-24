View Poll Results: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,625
Received 490 Likes on 432 Posts
Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
I swear to god I saw The Duff. And thought I remembered liking it, but as I saw it just a bit ago and thoroughly enjoyed, I realized I have never seen this movie. I have it on Blu-ray and digitally and know I saw it, but don’t remember a single thing about it. Not the dialogue, the story, actors, nothing. Such a bizarre feeling.
So, ever think you saw one, but actually didn’t?
So, ever think you saw one, but actually didn’t?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,909
Received 1,592 Likes on 1,047 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Theres a whole slate of fairly recent Liam Neeson movies out. I was looking through them the other day trying to find something to watch and came across Non-Stop. Im positive Ive seen it but nothing in the description or the trailer looks familiar. Im positive Ive seen it though.
Of course, I could swear Ive seen most of his movies when I dont think I have.
Of course, I could swear Ive seen most of his movies when I dont think I have.
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,533
Received 182 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
This only happens to me for the "Conjuring" and "Insidious" franchises. I can't remember if I watched all the sequels or not. I know I've seen both of the first movies.
Patrick Wilson stars in both films, and it's so confusing!
Patrick Wilson stars in both films, and it's so confusing!
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,265
Received 708 Likes on 488 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
on the flip side, over a period of a few years in the early-mid-90s I rented Love & Human Remains 3 or 4 times, each time thinking I HADN'T seen it, only to gradually realize I had. I plead the 5th as to why this happened.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,548
Received 251 Likes on 158 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
I've seen two of the Paranormal Activity movies, but fuck if I know which ones.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,413
Received 137 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
This may not count, but when I went to the theatre to see Dark City, I'd smoked a certain herb that clearly had been laced with something nasty, because I hallucinated all through the movie. I didn't realize it until the next year when I rented Dark City on tape, and not only didn't remember most of it, but didn't see any of the scenes I remembered from the theatre experience (like the part where the characters turned into stop-motion puppets and flew up into outer space for a big Transformers-like battle.)
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 18,340
Received 306 Likes on 261 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
Yes though I watched a movie and found it I saw it in 2014 when I checked rotten tomatoes this week.
#8
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 8,503
Received 515 Likes on 365 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
One recent example is we just showed our kids Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and I mentioned how I wonder how the Johnny Depp version compared to which my wife informed me that we already watched it. I insisted I hadn't watched it but apparently we did and I just blocked it out of my memory.
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 12,260
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
This is a pretty common trick of memory. The best explanation is given in the famous scene from Inception, when DiCaprio explains to Sam Jackson how our minds take visual cues and connect them to form false memories (at which point Jackson pushes him off the boat! )
#10
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,398
Received 785 Likes on 566 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
I was sure I saw Incendies at a film fest many years back, but having watched the first ~20 min, there's just no way I had actually seen it.
Yes, I still need to finish watching it. Yes, I know. I KNOW.
Yes, I still need to finish watching it. Yes, I know. I KNOW.
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 20,006
Received 485 Likes on 297 Posts
Re: Ever think you saw a movie, but didnt?
When you see a topic and you don't have to guess who the OP is...
#12
DVD Talk Limited Edition
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off