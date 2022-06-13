RIP: Philip Baker Hall - Dead at 90
RIP: Philip Baker Hall - Dead at 90
Hollywood star Philip Baker Hall has died, aged 90.
The news was announced by his friend and neighbour Sam Farmer on Monday (13 June).
In a tweet, Los Angeles Times sports writer Farmer wrote: My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people Ive ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.
A cause of death was not given, though, the actor suffered from emphysema, partly as a result of contracting pneumonia as a child, and could only film a few minutes at a time towards the end of his career.
Hall had a prolific career in Hollywood, boasting 185 film and TV credits, according to IMDb. He is known for his work with Paul Thomas Anderson in Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999), and for a turn in Seinfeld as the scene-stealing library cop Lieutenant Bookman.
He has a basset-hound look, a gravitas and weight, actor John C Reilly, who starred with Hall in Andersons Hard Eight in 1996, told The Washington Post in 2017.
Philip has made me laugh harder than any actor Ive worked with, Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, who hired Hall repeatedly, told the publication.
Damn. Quoted his character from Boogie Nights in a thread a few hours ago and been laughing about it and his delivery since.
He liked simple pleasures, like butter in his ass and lollipops in his mouth. RIP PBH
He liked simple pleasures, like butter in his ass and lollipops in his mouth. RIP PBH
Aww. RIP Bookman.
Secret weapon of Magnolia. He was amazing in that.
Oh wow. Didn't know his name but for damn sure knew his face and voice. RIP.
I remember when the librarian was a much older woman. Kindly, discreet, unattractive. We didn't know anything about her private life. We didn't want to know anything about her private life.
