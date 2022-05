Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67

Damn, that's awful. I really liked him. Had sly comic timing. Thought he was great in the Sopranos movie last year.I'll tell a funny story from my past : It's 1992 I think. I'm working out in the little gym on the hospital campus of the University of Kansas Medical Center. I'm running on the treadmill. I look over and see a guy working out. I think "Hey it's that guy who played Charlie Sheen's friend in Wall Street. He was in Platoon as well" (John C. McGinley -- this is before Scrubs). I'm really surprised but I know my Oliver Stone and think that's really neat. Then I stop and think to myself "You idiot, this isn't L.A. Why would the guy who play's Charlie Sheen's friend in Wall Street be working out in a hospital gym in Kansas City?' I laugh to myself and shake my head as I get off the treadmill. I go to sit on a weight machine and look to my left. There's Ray Liotta, a HUGE star at the time, lifting weights on a bench. I think "Now that's too much of a coincidence".Turns out they were making a hospital drama film, long forgotten, called Article 99 and were shooting in a nearby abandoned hospital. I guess somehow they arranged to work out at our hospital gym. Still cracks me up.