RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
A shocker. Ray Liotta, the terrific actor whose career breakout came in the Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas, has died. Deadline hears he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details when they become available.
Liotta was 67 years old and leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.
Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.
He also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.
He had his whos thar? turn in the Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild and got a Golden Globe nomination, and then played banned Chicago superstar Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. He then quickly followed playing gangster Henry Hill in Scorseses Goodfellas, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what was to be the defining role of his career. The ruggedly handsome, blue eyed Liotta was a perfect Henry Hill, narrating a tale
RIP Ray Liotta [1954-2022]
I hadn't heard anything about health issues. This is truly stunning.
Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to a report by Deadline.
Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film, the outlet reports.
The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to to be married to Jacy Nittolo.
Liotta’s career spanned four decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Something Wild and Field of Dreams.
In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, featuring in projects including the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – for which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story.
Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in Goodfellas and Narc, has died at the age of 67.According to Deadline, Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic to film Dangerous Waters.
Born in 1954, Liotta made his acting debut in the early 1980s, featuring in such films as The Lonely Lady, Something Wild and Field of Dreams. In 1990, he headlined Martin Scorsese's acclaimed crime drama Goodfellas as Henry Hill, a young mobster finding his place in the Italian American mafia.
Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
Wow.
Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
damn.
Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
Dammit. RIP.
Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
He seemed like he would live life pretty hard. Maybe the 'ol ticker just gave out.
Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
Damn, that's awful. I really liked him. Had sly comic timing. Thought he was great in the Sopranos movie last year.
I'll tell a funny story from my past : It's 1992 I think. I'm working out in the little gym on the hospital campus of the University of Kansas Medical Center. I'm running on the treadmill. I look over and see a guy working out. I think "Hey it's that guy who played Charlie Sheen's friend in Wall Street. He was in Platoon as well" (John C. McGinley -- this is before Scrubs). I'm really surprised but I know my Oliver Stone and think that's really neat. Then I stop and think to myself "You idiot, this isn't L.A. Why would the guy who play's Charlie Sheen's friend in Wall Street be working out in a hospital gym in Kansas City?' I laugh to myself and shake my head as I get off the treadmill. I go to sit on a weight machine and look to my left. There's Ray Liotta, a HUGE star at the time, lifting weights on a bench. I think "Now that's too much of a coincidence".
Turns out they were making a hospital drama film, long forgotten, called Article 99 and were shooting in a nearby abandoned hospital. I guess somehow they arranged to work out at our hospital gym. Still cracks me up.
Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
Definitely shocked. He was great in his mold of barely restrained fury.
Re: RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67
Goodfellas is one of my favorite mafia films of all time. Looking over his IMDB thats the main thing that stands out, but he was great as Henry Hill.
He also voiced the main character of Tommy Vercetti in my personal favorite Grand Theft Auto game (Vice City).
RIP.
