RIP: Ray Liotta - Dead at 67

A shocker. Ray Liotta, the terrific actor whose career breakout came in the Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas, has died. Deadline hears he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details when they become available.



Liotta was 67 years old and leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.



Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.



He also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.



He had his whos thar? turn in the Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild and got a Golden Globe nomination, and then played banned Chicago superstar Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. He then quickly followed playing gangster Henry Hill in Scorseses Goodfellas, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what was to be the defining role of his career. The ruggedly handsome, blue eyed Liotta was a perfect Henry Hill, narrating a tale