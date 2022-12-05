DVD Talk Forum

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante

Movie Talk

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante

   
Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante


Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own. Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on June 17.

Cooper Raiff writes, directs, and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.
This was a big hit at Sundance this year. It won the Audience Award and had distribution rights bought by Apple (just like CODA) for $15mil.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/cha_cha_real_smooth
Re: Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante
With the exception of a seemingly 35 year old girl needing a babysitter, that looks cute.
Re: Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante
With the exception of a seemingly 35 year old girl needing a babysitter, that looks cute.
She's in a middle school and autistic.
