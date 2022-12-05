Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante
Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own. Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on June 17.
Cooper Raiff writes, directs, and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/cha_cha_real_smooth
Re: Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022, W/D: Raiff) S: Raiff, Johnson, Garrett, Mann, Burghardt, Assante
With the exception of a seemingly 35 year old girl needing a babysitter, that looks cute.
