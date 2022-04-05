DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
Yes, I'd go as long as I have the time
2
66.67%
No way. I want to know exactly what I'm seeing first.
1
33.33%
I hate polls and refuse to participate in any thought experiments.
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?

   
Dan
Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
Just as the title suggests... You're given the option to go see a movie for ~$5 + taxes and fees. The catch is that you have no idea what you're seeing until the film starts.

Do you go? What's the worst that can happen?
let's say you know the genre. Does that make a difference?

Personally, I love 'em. Even when the movies have been total duds, it was always worth the experience.
Re: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
If I didnt have kids or any other obligations and an evening to kill, why not?

Am I allowed to leave if its shit? Or am I forced to watch like Alex in A Clockwork Orange?
Dan
Re: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
You may leave. But you do not get a refund.
Re: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
I saw one last October at AMC. It was $5 for a mystery horror movie. It turned out to be Dawn of the Dead (Zack Snyder update)
