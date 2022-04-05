Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?

Just as the title suggests... You're given the option to go see a movie for ~$5 + taxes and fees. The catch is that you have no idea what you're seeing until the film starts.



Do you go? What's the worst that can happen?

let's say you know the genre. Does that make a difference?



Personally, I love 'em. Even when the movies have been total duds, it was always worth the experience.

