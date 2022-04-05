View Poll Results: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
Yes, I'd go as long as I have the time
66.67%
No way. I want to know exactly what I'm seeing first.
33.33%
I hate polls and refuse to participate in any thought experiments.
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,132
Received 728 Likes on 519 Posts
Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
Just as the title suggests... You're given the option to go see a movie for ~$5 + taxes and fees. The catch is that you have no idea what you're seeing until the film starts.
Do you go? What's the worst that can happen?
let's say you know the genre. Does that make a difference?
Personally, I love 'em. Even when the movies have been total duds, it was always worth the experience.
Do you go? What's the worst that can happen?
let's say you know the genre. Does that make a difference?
Personally, I love 'em. Even when the movies have been total duds, it was always worth the experience.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,399
Received 1,473 Likes on 960 Posts
Re: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
If I didnt have kids or any other obligations and an evening to kill, why not?
Am I allowed to leave if its shit? Or am I forced to watch like Alex in A Clockwork Orange?
Am I allowed to leave if its shit? Or am I forced to watch like Alex in A Clockwork Orange?
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,132
Received 728 Likes on 519 Posts
Re: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
You may leave. But you do not get a refund.
#4
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,137
Received 1,629 Likes on 1,197 Posts
Re: Secret movie screenings - yay or nay?
I saw one last October at AMC. It was $5 for a mystery horror movie. It turned out to be Dawn of the Dead (Zack Snyder update)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off