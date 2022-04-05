Interceptor (2022) S: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey - Netflix
Interceptor (2022) S: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey - Netflix
Meet the world's last defense. One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of. Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey star in INTERCEPTOR, directed by Matthew Reilly. Watch on Netflix June 3.
Why not. Can’t be worse then the crap they’ve released over the past year. And it’s not Michael Bay for once.
