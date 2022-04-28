DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Hatching (2022, D: Bergholm)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Hatching (2022, D: Bergholm)

   
Old 04-28-22, 07:39 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,386
Likes: 0
Received 2,505 Likes on 1,714 Posts
Hatching (2022, D: Bergholm)


An IFC Midnight Release | Finland | Apr 29th, 2022 | 87 MINS | NR

Director: Hanna Bergholm
Starring: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, Jani Volanen

12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. What hatches is beyond belief.
Opens in theatres this weekend. I see a few local theatres screening it. It premiered at Sundance this year. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/hatching
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022, D: Cameron) S: Worthington, Saldana

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.