What are your "cure for insomnia" films?

   
Old 03-24-22, 10:58 AM
What are your "cure for insomnia" films?
A post in the HD forum got me thinking about films I just can't make it through and always seem to pass out during. In short, films to cure insomnia.

As mentioned in the HD forum thread, David Lynch's Inland Empire is one of these films for me.

For awhile, 2001: A Space Odyssey was another.

Others that come to mind:
Lincoln
The Tree of Life

Old 03-24-22, 11:06 AM
Re: What are your "cure for insomnia" films?
Death Proof has always been the champion for me but the recent Dune has become a contender.
Old 03-24-22, 11:09 AM
Re: What are your "cure for insomnia" films?
Originally Posted by stvn1974 View Post
Death Proof has always been the champion for me but the recent Dune has become a contender.
I straight up fell asleep in IMAX during Dune. Although we had a 9pm showing and that's normally about my bedtime haha
Old 03-24-22, 11:21 AM
Re: What are your "cure for insomnia" films?
Blade Runner
Old 03-24-22, 11:56 AM
Re: What are your "cure for insomnia" films?
Tess
Out of Africa
The Cure for Insomnia (clocks in a 87 hours!)
