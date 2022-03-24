Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.

What are your "cure for insomnia" films?

A post in the HD forum got me thinking about films I just can't make it through and always seem to pass out during. In short, films to cure insomnia.



As mentioned in the HD forum thread, David Lynch's Inland Empire is one of these films for me.



For awhile, 2001: A Space Odyssey was another.



Others that come to mind:

Lincoln

The Tree of Life



