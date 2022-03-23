I saw THAT in theaters?
#1
I saw THAT in theaters?
Thread dedicated to listing either really bizarre movies or straight garbage you saw in theaters. I saw quite a few clunkers especially as a kid/early teen.
Garfield (2004)
The Wild (2006)
Alvin and the Chipmunks (and the 2nd one)
Delgo (I bet none of you have heard of this)
Igor
10,000 BC
Dragonball Evolution
G-Force
Tooth Fairy (with Dwayne Johnson)
Both Percy Jackson movies
The Last Airbender
Mirror Mirror
After Earth
Independence Day: Resurgence
Justice League (2017)
Garfield (2004)
The Wild (2006)
Alvin and the Chipmunks (and the 2nd one)
Delgo (I bet none of you have heard of this)
Igor
10,000 BC
Dragonball Evolution
G-Force
Tooth Fairy (with Dwayne Johnson)
Both Percy Jackson movies
The Last Airbender
Mirror Mirror
After Earth
Independence Day: Resurgence
Justice League (2017)
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
I am proud to say I saw both Howard The Duck and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in almost deserted theatres. Back in my day, kids, we comic nerds were desperate for ANY adaptations no matter how bad or off model they were.
if you told 15 year old me in 1987 that one day Aquaman, Moon Knight and even bloody SHE-HULK would be getting multi million dollar adaptations, Id have fallen out of my Vans sneakers.
if you told 15 year old me in 1987 that one day Aquaman, Moon Knight and even bloody SHE-HULK would be getting multi million dollar adaptations, Id have fallen out of my Vans sneakers.
#3
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,878
Received 411 Likes on 260 Posts
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
Thread dedicated to listing either really bizarre movies or straight garbage you saw in theaters. I saw quite a few clunkers especially as a kid/early teen.
Garfield (2004)
The Wild (2006)
Alvin and the Chipmunks (and the 2nd one)
Delgo (I bet none of you have heard of this)
Igor
10,000 BC
Dragonball Evolution
G-Force
Tooth Fairy (with Dwayne Johnson)
Both Percy Jackson movies
The Last Airbender
Mirror Mirror
After Earth
Independence Day: Resurgence
Justice League (2017)
Garfield (2004)
The Wild (2006)
Alvin and the Chipmunks (and the 2nd one)
Delgo (I bet none of you have heard of this)
Igor
10,000 BC
Dragonball Evolution
G-Force
Tooth Fairy (with Dwayne Johnson)
Both Percy Jackson movies
The Last Airbender
Mirror Mirror
After Earth
Independence Day: Resurgence
Justice League (2017)
But for me, it's definitely D-War/Dragon Wars. A movie so bad that by the end I was shouting at the screen and no one said anything because it didn't make the movie any worse. Other stuff like Cats and The Final Destination, I actually enjoyed in an MST3K way.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
Lots of them for sure. I didnt necessarily hate them all of them at the time, but looking back theyre not good movie. Some that come to mind are:
The Brothers Grimm
The Campaign
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Funny People
Justice League
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
Paranoia
Suicide Squad
Terminator: Genisys
Terminator: Dark Fate
Texas Chainsaw 3D
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Lots more Im not remembering Im sure.
The Brothers Grimm
The Campaign
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Funny People
Justice League
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
Paranoia
Suicide Squad
Terminator: Genisys
Terminator: Dark Fate
Texas Chainsaw 3D
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Lots more Im not remembering Im sure.
Last edited by Mike86; 03-23-22 at 01:48 PM.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,436
Received 401 Likes on 289 Posts
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
Jaws 3D
Jaws: The Revenge
Robotjox
Wild Wild West
The Avengers (1998) - I walked out
Speed 2: Cruise Control - I walked out
Jaws: The Revenge
Robotjox
Wild Wild West
The Avengers (1998) - I walked out
Speed 2: Cruise Control - I walked out
#6
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,878
Received 411 Likes on 260 Posts
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
Oh I'd like to add:
Batman V. Superman
Joker (walked out)
Eragon
X-Files: I Want to Believe
The Predator
Ender's Game (and I loved the book!)
Residents Evil 3 and 5
Death Race
Valentine's Day (walked out)
Batman V. Superman
Joker (walked out)
Eragon
X-Files: I Want to Believe
The Predator
Ender's Game (and I loved the book!)
Residents Evil 3 and 5
Death Race
Valentine's Day (walked out)
#7
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,211
Received 585 Likes on 451 Posts
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
Never forget - at how bad this was. I saw it twice cause I actually thought it was funny.
Last edited by E Unit; 03-23-22 at 02:14 PM.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
Oh another I forgot- A Good Day to Die Hard. On top of it not being good I bought the Blu-ray to complete my collection. Used to be more OCD than I am now.
#9
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,741
Received 176 Likes on 131 Posts
Re: I saw THAT in theaters?
Johnny Be Good with Anthony Michale Hall. To this day I have no idea why my friends wanted to see it or why I went. Such a weird bad movie.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off