Re: I saw THAT in theaters?

Lots of them for sure. I didnt necessarily hate them all of them at the time, but looking back theyre not good movie. Some that come to mind are:



The Brothers Grimm

The Campaign

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Funny People

Justice League

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Paranoia

Suicide Squad

Terminator: Genisys

Terminator: Dark Fate

Texas Chainsaw 3D

X-Men: Dark Phoenix



Lots more Im not remembering Im sure.

