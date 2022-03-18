Favorite superhero theme music (2002-present)?

I've been watching the Maguire Spider-Man movies and it has a distinct theme. Elfman does it again after Batman (1989). he has a knack for movie music, especially Tim Burton stuff. But, his 89 Batman is iconic and i think his 2002 Spider-Man is pretty good.



Anyway, The Holland Spider-Man movies have a good theme as well and i love Black Sabbath Iron Man. What Hans Zimmer did for Nolan Batman was great, almost iconic and i do love it. Actually Wonder Woman (2017) is great as well, but for my money The Avengers by Alan Silverstri gives me goosebumps every time. and now it's played sometimes with Marvel's logo as intro to other Marvel films. just great.



i did from Maguire Spider-Man as if you took Superman (1978) there would be no contest. nobody comes close to Williams. well maybe close, but never better. so basically the modern day films that have come out the past 20 years now.



What's your superhero favorite theme music?

