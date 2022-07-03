Old Dads (D: Bill Burr) S: Burr, Cannavale, Woodbine
EXCLUSIVE: Comedian and actor Bill Burr (F Is for Family) is writing, directing and starring alongside Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) and Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) in the original comedy Old Dads, which Miramax has come aboard to produce in conjunction with Burrs All Things Comedy.
Burrs feature directorial debut centers on a middle-aged father (Burr) and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine) who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood. Burr and Ben Tishler penned the script and are producing with Bill Block (Bad Moms, Dirty Grandpa), Monica Levinson (Borat films, Bruno) and Mike Bertolina. Production kicked off in Los Angeles yesterday.
Im very excited to start shooting Old Dads, said Burr. This comedy is based on my own and my co-writer, Ben Tishlers, lives. Miramax has been awesome to work with and I think people are really going to like this movie.
Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation and he has written a script thats not just unwaveringly funny, but also full of heart and unfiltered cultural commentary, added Miramax CEO Bill Block. Were thrilled to be collaborating with him and this fantastic cast, including Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Aselton (The Morning Show) has signed on to star alongside Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the comedy Old Dads, which Burr wrote and is directing for Miramax and his company All Things Comedy.
The comedians feature directorial debut centers on a middle-aged father, Jack (Burr), and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood.
Aselton is playing Jacks wife, Leah. Burr and Ben Tishler penned the script and are producing alongside Bill Block (Bad Moms, Dirty Grandpa), Monica Levinson (Borat films, Bruno) and Mike Bertolina, with production underway in Los Angeles.
Cool, I love Burr, so I'm up for this.
