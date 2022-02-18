The Weekend Away (2022) -- S: Leighton Meester -- Netflix
The Weekend Away (2022) -- S: Leighton Meester -- Netflix
THE WEEKEND AWAY is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows two best friends on a vacation gone awry. When one of them goes missing, the other must prove her innocence but her efforts to get to the truth uncover painful secrets. Directed by Kim Farrant. Screenplay by Sarah Alderson. Based on the book: 'The Weekend Away' by Sarah Alderson.
Starring: Leighton Meester Beth, Christina Wolfe Kate, Ziad Bakri Zain, Luke Norris Rob
This premieres on Netflix March 3rd.
If you don't know who Leighton Meester is, she is probably best known as one of the leads of the CW series Gossip Girl.
The trailer kind of reminds me of a Lifetime movie somewhat.
