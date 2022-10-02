Death on the Nile (2022, D: Branagh) -- S: Branagh, Gadot, Wright, Bening -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Every passenger has a motive. Watch the new trailer for Death on the Nile, in theaters February 11. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirots Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couples idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.





This has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. But, it opens officially Friday. But, screenings start Thursday nightThis is the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express. I didn't love that movie, but I like the Poirot character.I plan to see this on Saturday. I like the cast, especially Branagh and Gadot. I know this thread probably won't get many comments, but I figured an all-star murder mystery deserves it.