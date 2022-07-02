2022 Academy Awards
#1
2022 Academy Awards
Oscar nominations come out early Tuesday morning.
Really curious about Best Actress and which ladies get nominated.
my guesses for Best Picture nominations which are potentially 10:
Power of the Dog
Belfast
Dune
West Side Story
Licorice Pizza
Drive My Car (foreign, but prefer Worst Person)
Dont Look Up (does not deserve at all)
King Richard
CODA
#2
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
I think the rules mandate 10 nominees this year.
I'd add Being the Ricardos to your list. For the record, not saying it's worthy, just assume it will be nominated. I also think Tick, Tick, Boom will get the nod over either of the foreign language movies you mentioned.
#3
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
Kristen Stewart
Renate Reinsve*
Penelope Cruz
Alana Haim*
Emilia Jones
*who I'd pull for.
I don't really expect any of my picks to get it (except Stewart and maybe Cruz). And Agatha Rousselle (Titane) absolutely should, but the Academy would never. They'll go with the same people who always get nominated.
#4
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
I really didnt see many movies in 2021 that I would consider award worthy. Maybe The Power of the Dog and Dune.
Ill wait to see whats nominated tomorrow but I dont have any favorites this year, for any of the big categories anyway.
#5
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
#6
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
