2022 Academy Awards

   
Old 02-07-22, 01:04 PM
2022 Academy Awards
Oscar nominations come out early Tuesday morning.

Really curious about Best Actress and which ladies get nominated.

my guesses for Best Picture nominations which are potentially 10:

Power of the Dog
Belfast
Dune
West Side Story
Licorice Pizza
Drive My Car (foreign, but prefer Worst Person)
Dont Look Up (does not deserve at all)
King Richard
CODA
Old 02-07-22, 01:08 PM
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
I think the rules mandate 10 nominees this year.

I'd add Being the Ricardos to your list. For the record, not saying it's worthy, just assume it will be nominated. I also think Tick, Tick, Boom will get the nod over either of the foreign language movies you mentioned.
Old 02-07-22, 01:20 PM
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
Originally Posted by Throwing Copper View Post
Really curious about Best Actress and which ladies get nominated.
I'm pretty over the Oscars and all awards... but...these are who should be nominated this year:
Kristen Stewart
Renate Reinsve*
Penelope Cruz
Alana Haim*
Emilia Jones

*who I'd pull for.

I don't really expect any of my picks to get it (except Stewart and maybe Cruz). And Agatha Rousselle (Titane) absolutely should, but the Academy would never. They'll go with the same people who always get nominated.
Old 02-07-22, 01:45 PM
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
I really didnt see many movies in 2021 that I would consider award worthy. Maybe The Power of the Dog and Dune.

Ill wait to see whats nominated tomorrow but I dont have any favorites this year, for any of the big categories anyway.
Old 02-07-22, 01:51 PM
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
Originally Posted by Throwing Copper View Post
Oscar nominations come out early Tuesday morning. Really curious about Best Actress and which ladies get nominated. my guesses for Best Picture nominations which are potentially 10:

**snip**

Dont Look Up (does not deserve at all)
I'm going to get royally pissed off if this p.o.s. gets nominated, and I'm sure it will. Especially over "The Last Duel" and even "Last Night in Soho". It is a terrible film. And I'm curious if it's the lowest rated movie on RT to get a Best Picture nomination.
Old 02-07-22, 01:59 PM
Re: 2022 Academy Awards
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
I really didnt see many movies in 2021 that I would consider award worthy. Maybe The Power of the Dog and Dune.

Ill wait to see whats nominated tomorrow but I dont have any favorites this year, for any of the big categories anyway.
Expand your horizons!
