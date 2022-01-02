I Want You Back (2022, D: Orley) S: Day, Slate, Rodriguez, S. Eastwood, Jacinto
Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) thought they were on the precipice of lifes biggest moments marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results.
Directed by: Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence)
Written by: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (Love, Simon co-writers, and This Is Us co-showrunners)
Starring: Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm
