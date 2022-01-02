I Want You Back (2022, D: Orley) S: Day, Slate, Rodriguez, S. Eastwood, Jacinto

Quote:

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) thought they were on the precipice of lifes biggest moments  marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs  until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results.





Directed by: Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence)

Written by: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (Love, Simon co-writers, and This Is Us co-showrunners)

Starring: Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm