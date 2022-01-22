Why is Hollywood still racist?

i know it's been an ongoing thing since way back with it all and the exclusion of women and men of a color other than white. maybe it'll never change, maybe it has (of course it has somewhat). but, how in this decade, in this push of equality for all, can Hollywood be so daft and still so racist? not to mention sexist, ageist, any any other ist you want to use.



this occurred to be when watching The Protégé last night and seeing Maggie Q kick ass, doing such great stuff, i didn't even think what ethnicity she was or didn't care. she was a human female doing great things on the medium most of the world sees like any human can. am i'm wondering why the hell does she not have a John Wick franchise or hell, even in more films? i know she's in stuff, has a show now, has had Nikita show where she was heralded, but a movie like this, M:I 3. but, she is awesome and in this day of age Asian, Asian Americans should have way more than now in this day in age.



of course there was Shang-Chi and Crazy Rich Asians, Minari, to name a few that have broken through. but, why not just a normal occurrence? so few and far between and it's 2022! same with any person, male or female of color. why not just seamless branching in society? is it s systemic problem, sure. but why does Hollywood or do you think they don't still discriminate?

