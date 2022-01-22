View Poll Results: Is Hollywood still racist?
Yes.
100.00%
Somehat.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
Other (please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Why is Hollywood still racist?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,782
Received 374 Likes on 331 Posts
Why is Hollywood still racist?
i know it's been an ongoing thing since way back with it all and the exclusion of women and men of a color other than white. maybe it'll never change, maybe it has (of course it has somewhat). but, how in this decade, in this push of equality for all, can Hollywood be so daft and still so racist? not to mention sexist, ageist, any any other ist you want to use.
this occurred to be when watching The Protégé last night and seeing Maggie Q kick ass, doing such great stuff, i didn't even think what ethnicity she was or didn't care. she was a human female doing great things on the medium most of the world sees like any human can. am i'm wondering why the hell does she not have a John Wick franchise or hell, even in more films? i know she's in stuff, has a show now, has had Nikita show where she was heralded, but a movie like this, M:I 3. but, she is awesome and in this day of age Asian, Asian Americans should have way more than now in this day in age.
of course there was Shang-Chi and Crazy Rich Asians, Minari, to name a few that have broken through. but, why not just a normal occurrence? so few and far between and it's 2022! same with any person, male or female of color. why not just seamless branching in society? is it s systemic problem, sure. but why does Hollywood or do you think they don't still discriminate?
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,524
Received 493 Likes on 393 Posts
Re: Why is Hollywood still racist?
Hollywood is risk averse, they put their money behind big stars and try to appeal to the broadest demographics. It even took Fast and Furious a few movies to get to where it is now.
Maggie Q is not Keanu Reeves and doesn't have his name recognition or pull in the US. It takes years to cultivate any kind of star power and then you still ultimately luck into the right projects in terms of action flicks. But also The Protégé was released at a poor time and bombed accordingly sending Q to a Fox broadcast TV show playing a burnout.
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,206
Received 126 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: Why is Hollywood still racist?
Yes, I see it a lot in commercials though. The Asian representation has some issues, in my opinion. Im Asian, so I notice.
Do I want to expand on that and start an internet argument? Nope haha
And I dont care enough to get woke about it. Just something I notice.
#4
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 4,077
Likes: 0
Received 330 Likes on 233 Posts
Re: Why is Hollywood still racist?
I'm not sure Maggie Q is the best example of what you're talking about. She's been a lead on network tv across multiple series for the last decade. And I'm sure if The Protege had made $100 million, it would get a sequel like John Wick.
I won't address the issue of seamless branching in society, because frankly I have no idea what you're talking about.
