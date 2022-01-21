View Poll Results: Which is your favorite Batmobile?
1960's
33.33%
Batman/Batman Returns
66.67%
Batman Forever
0
0%
Batman and Robin
0
0%
Tumbler
0
0%
DCEU
0
0%
The Batman
0
0%
other
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Favorite Batmobile
Favorite Batmobile
Which is your favorite Batmobile?
Re: Favorite Batmobile
1. The Burton Batmobile from Batman and Batman Returns.
2. The West/Ward version from the66 series.
3. The Tumbler from the Nolan films.
