View Poll Results: Which is your favorite Batmobile?
1960's
1
33.33%
Batman/Batman Returns
2
66.67%
Batman Forever
0
0%
Batman and Robin
0
0%
Tumbler
0
0%
DCEU
0
0%
The Batman
0
0%
other
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Favorite Batmobile

   
01-21-22, 04:26 PM
Senior Member
Rodney2187's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 260
Received 78 Likes on 51 Posts
Favorite Batmobile
Which is your favorite Batmobile?


1960's



Batman/Batman Returns



Batman Forever



Batman and Robin



Tumbler



DCEU



The Batman
01-21-22, 04:37 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 22,502
Received 591 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: Favorite Batmobile
1. The Burton Batmobile from Batman and Batman Returns.
2. The West/Ward version from the66 series.
3. The Tumbler from the Nolan films.


01-21-22, 04:46 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Maxflier's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 12,242
Received 55 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: Favorite Batmobile
Nothing can top Burton's Batmobile. Nothing.
