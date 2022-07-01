DVD Talk Forum

Sidney Poitier dead at 94

Sidney Poitier dead at 94

   
01-07-22, 10:01 AM
Sidney Poitier dead at 94




Early reports have been dropping that he passed away.
01-07-22, 10:16 AM
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
A real movie legend.
01-07-22, 10:19 AM
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
Aww. RIP Sir!
01-07-22, 10:29 AM
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
Aw, man. Legend.
01-07-22, 10:39 AM
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
One of the all time greats.

I love A Warm December.
01-07-22, 10:45 AM
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
A legend and a half.

He had so many great, great roles, but believe it or not one of my favorite movies is Sneakers and I think he's absolutely brilliant in it, just elevates the whole movie.
