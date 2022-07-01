Sidney Poitier dead at 94
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,259
Received 2,310 Likes on 1,489 Posts
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
A real movie legend.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,873
Received 293 Likes on 234 Posts
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
Aww. RIP Sir!
#5
Member
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 176
Received 50 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
One of the all time greats.
I love A Warm December.
I love A Warm December.
#6
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,094
Received 652 Likes on 391 Posts
Re: Sidney Poitier dead at 94
A legend and a half.
He had so many great, great roles, but believe it or not one of my favorite movies is Sneakers and I think he's absolutely brilliant in it, just elevates the whole movie.
He had so many great, great roles, but believe it or not one of my favorite movies is Sneakers and I think he's absolutely brilliant in it, just elevates the whole movie.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off