Your Top 10 of 2021

It's that time, 11 days until the new year. What were your favorite 2021 releases?
Promising Young Woman
Nobody
Wrath of Man
A Quiet Place Part II
Pig
The Card Counter
No Time To Die
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
Spiderman: No Way Home
Promising Young Woman came out last year and was nominated for awards during last season.
Still a few more films I need to see before I can compile a full list.
King Richard
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
West Side Story
Shang-Chi
Raya and the Last Dragon
Free Guy
I'm sure Dune will appear on a lot of Best of lists here, but for me honestly I just didn't love it enough to consider it one of my favorites of 2021.
There's a few more that I hope to check out and maybe one of them will bump one of the ones off my current list. But as of right now, those are my 10 favorites.
Let's see, what new movies did I see this year...
Godzilla VS Kong
No Time To Die
Spider-Man No Way Home
Is that really it? Well, I saw Black Widow on Blu Ray...
In no particular order:
Power of the Dog
Together Together
Nine Days
Drive My Car
King Richard
Lamb
The Night House
The Last Duel
John and the Hole
Nobody
**this will likely change because I havent seen Licorice Pizza and a few others*.
