Re: Your Top 10 of 2021

King Richard

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

West Side Story

Shang-Chi

Raya and the Last Dragon

Free Guy



I'm sure Dune will appear on a lot of Best of lists here, but for me honestly I just didn't love it enough to consider it one of my favorites of 2021.



There's a few more that I hope to check out and maybe one of them will bump one of the ones off my current list. But as of right now, those are my 10 favorites.