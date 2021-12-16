DVD Talk Forum

Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?

   
12-16-21, 07:43 PM
Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?
All-time: Terence Stamp.
now: Andrew Garfield. Idris Elba. Benedict Cumberbatch. Tom Hardy. Ryan Gosling.
12-16-21, 08:06 PM
Re: Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?

12-16-21, 08:08 PM
Re: Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?
Some of my favorites. Not gonna pick an all-time.

Nicole Kidman
Christian Bale
Emily Blunt
Gary Oldman
Kate Winslet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Amy Adams
Charlize Theron
Rose Byrne
Anthony Hopkins
Jude Law
Monica Bellucci
12-16-21, 08:26 PM
Re: Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?
That’s a good list.
