Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?
Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?
All-time: Terence Stamp.
now: Andrew Garfield. Idris Elba. Benedict Cumberbatch. Tom Hardy. Ryan Gosling.
Re: Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?
Some of my favorites. Not gonna pick an all-time.
Nicole Kidman
Christian Bale
Emily Blunt
Gary Oldman
Kate Winslet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Amy Adams
Charlize Theron
Rose Byrne
Anthony Hopkins
Jude Law
Monica Bellucci
Re: Best non-American actors: all-time and now (2020s)?
That’s a good list.
