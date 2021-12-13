DVD Talk Forum

The Novice (2021, W/D: Hadaway) S: Isabelle Fuhrman

The Novice (2021, W/D: Hadaway) S: Isabelle Fuhrman

   
The Novice (2021, W/D: Hadaway) S: Isabelle Fuhrman


Opening in theaters and VOD December 17

Director: Lauren Hadaway
Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone

A queer college freshman joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11131464
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_novice_2021

I saw this at Tribeca earlier this year and it was one of the stronger films in competition. It won best narrative and actress.
