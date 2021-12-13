The Novice (2021, W/D: Hadaway) S: Isabelle Fuhrman

Quote: Opening in theaters and VOD December 17



Director: Lauren Hadaway

Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone



A queer college freshman joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.

I saw this at Tribeca earlier this year and it was one of the stronger films in competition. It won best narrative and actress.