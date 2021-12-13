The Novice (2021, W/D: Hadaway) S: Isabelle Fuhrman
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,579
Likes: 0
Received 1,799 Likes on 1,244 Posts
The Novice (2021, W/D: Hadaway) S: Isabelle Fuhrman
Opening in theaters and VOD December 17
Director: Lauren Hadaway
Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone
A queer college freshman joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.
Director: Lauren Hadaway
Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone
A queer college freshman joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_novice_2021
I saw this at Tribeca earlier this year and it was one of the stronger films in competition. It won best narrative and actress.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off