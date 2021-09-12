DVD Talk Forum

12-09-21
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Doctor Kick
 
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 37
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
American Rickshaw
Finally got my hands on The Cauldron blu ray. Been drooling over this thing since I saw it was being released. From one of my favorite directors Sergio martino and decked out in special features. I knew I would love it theres just no doubt. It has Pleasant Donald and Daniel Green (the star of martinos action masterpiece Hands of Steel). And the story sounded completely insane I couldnt wait to see it. But be careful what you wish for. This one is a dud. Some cool moments, and thats it. And every time one of those cool moments happened I said ok here we go here comes the insanity. Strapped on my seatbelt for a very smooth and boring ride. 3/10
