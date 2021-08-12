The Matrix (1999) in theaters now
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
The Matrix (1999) in theaters now
I just learned by accident that The Matrix is playing in theaters this week. I didn't see it in first release, and it's still one of my favorite movies. I'm in!
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,531
Likes: 0
Received 1,788 Likes on 1,236 Posts
Re: The Matrix (1999) in theaters now
I saw it when they re-released it in Dolby Cinemas for the 20th anniversary. It rocked.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The Matrix (1999) in theaters now
I'm barely comfortable seeing new movies in theaters, let alone ones I own, but it is cool they are doing this for those who missed out on the theatrical experience!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off