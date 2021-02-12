Favorite opening sequence?
Favorite opening sequence?
Either before or after title card. Mostly relegated to the the first action piece of that genre, but whats your favorite or most thrilling?
after just seeing the opening to Skyfall again, thats my pick. I was on the edge of my bed. Didnt remember that first time in theater. I was moving and bobbing and weaving as Craig was. Just amazing and gives me new respect for that opening action shot of movies.
Want to know your favs
Re: Favorite opening sequence?
Drive
Re: Favorite opening sequence?
^ that is a sleek, very cool one. As is movie. So much fun.
Re: Favorite opening sequence?
The farmhouse scene from Inglourious Basterds is great and its about as tense as any scene in movies, the fact that its the opening scene with characters we know nothing about makes it even more impressive.
