Favorite opening sequence?

   
Either before or after title card. Mostly relegated to the the first action piece of that genre, but whats your favorite or most thrilling?

after just seeing the opening to Skyfall again, thats my pick. I was on the edge of my bed. Didnt remember that first time in theater. I was moving and bobbing and weaving as Craig was. Just amazing and gives me new respect for that opening action shot of movies.

Want to know your favs
Drive
^ that is a sleek, very cool one. As is movie. So much fun.
The farmhouse scene from Inglourious Basterds is great and its about as tense as any scene in movies, the fact that its the opening scene with characters we know nothing about makes it even more impressive.
