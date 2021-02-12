Favorite opening sequence?

Either before or after title card. Mostly relegated to the the first action piece of that genre, but whats your favorite or most thrilling?



after just seeing the opening to Skyfall again, thats my pick. I was on the edge of my bed. Didnt remember that first time in theater. I was moving and bobbing and weaving as Craig was. Just amazing and gives me new respect for that opening action shot of movies.



Want to know your favs