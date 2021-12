Favorite opening sequence?

Either before or after title card. Mostly relegated to the the first action piece of that genre, but whatís your favorite or most thrilling?



after just seeing the opening to Skyfall again, thatís my pick. I was on the edge of my bed. Didnít remember that first time in theater. I was moving and bobbing and weaving as Craig was. Just amazing and gives me new respect for that opening action shot of movies.



Want to know your favsÖ