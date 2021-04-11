8-Bit Christmas (2021, D: Dowse) S: Neil Patrick Harris
8-Bit Christmas (2021, D: Dowse) S: Neil Patrick Harris
How far would you go to score the ultimate gift? Watch the new holiday classic 8-Bit Christmas on November 24 with the whole family, streaming exclusively on HBO Max.
From New Line Cinema and HBO Max comes 8-Bit Christmas, a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyles herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.
The film stars Neil Patrick Harris (upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Winslow Fegley (Come Play, Fast Layne) as the adult and young Jake, respectively, June Diane Raphael (Long Shot, Grace and Frankie), with David Cross (Pitch Perfect 2, the Kung Fu Panda films), and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus).
Michael Dowse (Coffee & Kareem) directed the film from a screenplay by Kevin Jakubowski, based on his book of the same name. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, Jonathan Sadowski and Nick Nantell produced, with Nikki Ramey, Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Kevin Jakubowski and Whitney Brown executive producing.
Dowses creative team included director of photography Samy Inayeh (Utopia Falls), Production designer Andrew Stearn (Awake, Ready or Not), editor Trevor Ambrose (Schitts Creek) and costume designer Avery Plewes (Ready or Not, The Umbrella Academy).
New Line Cinema and HBO Max Present a Star Thrower Entertainment Production, 8-Bit Christmas. The film will debut exclusively on HBO Max on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
8-Bit Christmas has been rated PG for rude humor and some mild violence, language and suggestive references.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: 8-Bit Christmas (2021, D: Dowse) S: Neil Patrick Harris
Saw the trailer for this earlier. Looks like it could be okay. Maybe a bit late cashing in on the retro NES nostalgia, but still might be a fun time. Ill probably check it out.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,745
Received 901 Likes on 627 Posts
Re: 8-Bit Christmas (2021, D: Dowse) S: Neil Patrick Harris
^ My thought as well. It seems to be counting 100% on nostalgia. Still, it looks cute enough that Ill give it a watch.
I steer clear of those Hallmark Christmas movies so my Holiday movie watching list isnt terribly long anyway.
