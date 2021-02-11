Garfield (D: Dindal) - V: Chris Pratt

Quote:

Chris Pratt has signed on to voice the title character in a new animated Garfield film from Alcon Entertainment, Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson announced today.



Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperors New Groove) is directing the film, based on the iconic comic strip of the same name, from a script by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Sony Pictures will distribute it globally in all major territories apart from China.



Garfield follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. The comic strip from cartoonist Jim Davis debuted in June of 1978 and appeared early on in 41 newspapers, though it would ultimately feature in 2,580 newspapers and journals, with an estimated readership of 260 million. To this day, it remains the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.



The Garfield comic strip has previously been adapted for a number of filmsmost notably, 20th Century Foxs 2004 title Garfield: The Movie and its 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, both of which had Bill Murray voicing the title character.



Alcon acquired feature rights to Garfield from Davis. DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film, with DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb producing alongside Alcon principals Kosove and Johnson, John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner. Davis is exec producing with Bridget McMeel of Amuse and Craig Sost.



Pratt most recently starred in Amazon sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War and had a lead voice role in Disney/Pixars Onward. He will next appear in Universal Pictures Jurassic World: Dominion and The Terminal List from MRC and Amazon Studios.



Pratt is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Reynolds is repped by Gersh.