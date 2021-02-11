Garfield (D: Dindal) - V: Chris Pratt
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,136
Likes: 0
Received 1,660 Likes on 1,144 Posts
Garfield (D: Dindal) - V: Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt has signed on to voice the title character in a new animated Garfield film from Alcon Entertainment, Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson announced today.
Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperors New Groove) is directing the film, based on the iconic comic strip of the same name, from a script by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Sony Pictures will distribute it globally in all major territories apart from China.
Garfield follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. The comic strip from cartoonist Jim Davis debuted in June of 1978 and appeared early on in 41 newspapers, though it would ultimately feature in 2,580 newspapers and journals, with an estimated readership of 260 million. To this day, it remains the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.
The Garfield comic strip has previously been adapted for a number of filmsmost notably, 20th Century Foxs 2004 title Garfield: The Movie and its 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, both of which had Bill Murray voicing the title character.
Alcon acquired feature rights to Garfield from Davis. DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film, with DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb producing alongside Alcon principals Kosove and Johnson, John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner. Davis is exec producing with Bridget McMeel of Amuse and Craig Sost.
Pratt most recently starred in Amazon sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War and had a lead voice role in Disney/Pixars Onward. He will next appear in Universal Pictures Jurassic World: Dominion and The Terminal List from MRC and Amazon Studios.
Pratt is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Reynolds is repped by Gersh.
Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperors New Groove) is directing the film, based on the iconic comic strip of the same name, from a script by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Sony Pictures will distribute it globally in all major territories apart from China.
Garfield follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. The comic strip from cartoonist Jim Davis debuted in June of 1978 and appeared early on in 41 newspapers, though it would ultimately feature in 2,580 newspapers and journals, with an estimated readership of 260 million. To this day, it remains the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.
The Garfield comic strip has previously been adapted for a number of filmsmost notably, 20th Century Foxs 2004 title Garfield: The Movie and its 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, both of which had Bill Murray voicing the title character.
Alcon acquired feature rights to Garfield from Davis. DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film, with DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb producing alongside Alcon principals Kosove and Johnson, John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner. Davis is exec producing with Bridget McMeel of Amuse and Craig Sost.
Pratt most recently starred in Amazon sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War and had a lead voice role in Disney/Pixars Onward. He will next appear in Universal Pictures Jurassic World: Dominion and The Terminal List from MRC and Amazon Studios.
Pratt is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Reynolds is repped by Gersh.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Garfield (D: Dindal) - V: Chris Pratt
I don't know if I'll ever get Bill Murray's voice out of my head when I see Garfield but good luck to them.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off