Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
RIP
A lot of great films in his resume including the Hurricane with Denzel.
Wish he got to see more of his work and he was still putting out stuff in the 2000's
https://variety.com/2024/film/obitua...ht-1235882301/
Oscar-nominated film director and producer Norman Jewison, who steered the 1967 racial drama “In the Heat of the Night” to a best picture Oscar and also helmed such popular films as “Moonstruck,” “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” and “The Thomas Crown Affair,” as well as film musicals “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” died Saturday at his Los Angeles residence. He was 97.
His film career began with fluffy Doris Day comedies like “The Thrill of It All.” But Jewison’s social conscience began to surface with “In the Heat of the Night” and, later, the labor union drama “F.I.S.T.” and other films focusing on racial tensions such as “A Soldier’s Story” and “The Landlord” (the latter of which he only produced), though he never abandoned comedies and romances.
Jewison had his share of box office hits and was usually attuned to the audience pulse, but did not always receive critical accolades for his work. He received seven Oscar nominations but never won a competitive Oscar, though he did receive the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1999.
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
It's tough for me to consider someone a truly great director when they just work in one genre of film over and over and over.
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
Thats sad news. I havent seen all of his movies but Ive liked what I have seen.
The last movie of his I watched was The Hurricane with Denzel Washington. It was a fantastic too.
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
I’ve only seen a few of his movies.
But, I highly recommend A Soldier’s Story. A very underrated murder mystery. Howard Rollins and Adolph Caesar were both fantastic. And there is a very young Denzel Washington.
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
Yeah, I didn't get the "one genre" reference at all, unless it was sarcastic.
Just got to see Jesus Christ Superstar on the big screen last month, always a favorite of mine. Jewison also directed Rollerball, which is pretty different than anything else out there.
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
Damn, but that is one hell of a run.
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
I remember my Mom renting Agnes of God on VHS when I was a kid. But, I was way too young to really comprehend any of it, so I don't recall anything about it. I think it was a religious murder mystery.
I think the only movie that I own from his catalog is The Hurricane on DVD.
Re: Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97
I only first watched Fiddler on the Roof last year. What a masterpiece.
RIP
