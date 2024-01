Norman Jewison director of In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, & Fiddler on the Roof dead at 97

Quote:

Oscar-nominated film director and producer Norman Jewison , who steered the 1967 racial drama "In the Heat of the Night" to a best picture Oscar and also helmed such popular films as "Moonstruck," "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming" and "The Thomas Crown Affair," as well as film musicals "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Jesus Christ Superstar," died Saturday at his Los Angeles residence. He was 97.His film career began with fluffy Doris Day comedies like "The Thrill of It All." But Jewison's social conscience began to surface with "In the Heat of the Night" and, later, the labor union drama "F.I.S.T." and other films focusing on racial tensions such as "A Soldier's Story" and "The Landlord" (the latter of which he only produced), though he never abandoned comedies and romances.Jewison had his share of box office hits and was usually attuned to the audience pulse, but did not always receive critical accolades for his work. He received seven Oscar nominations but never won a competitive Oscar, though he did receive the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1999.