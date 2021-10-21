DVD Talk Forum

Ron's Gone Wrong (2021) V: Galifianakis, Glazer, Colman, Helms, SMith, Delaney

Ron's Gone Wrong (2021) V: Galifianakis, Glazer, Colman, Helms, SMith, Delaney

   
Ron's Gone Wrong (2021) V: Galifianakis, Glazer, Colman, Helms, SMith, Delaney



In theaters October 22.

Rons Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his Best Friend out of the Box. Rons hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Rons Gone Wrong features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca.
Opens this weekend. Currently 83% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/rons_gone_wrong
