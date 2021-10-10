DVD Talk Forum

Rank the Daniel Craig James Bond movies (after you've seen No Time to Die)

Movie Talk

Rank the Daniel Craig James Bond movies (after you've seen No Time to Die)
So now that the Daniel Craig era of Bond is over, just wanted to see where you rank all his 5 movies. The movie is now out. If you have no plans to see it anytime soon, come back to this thread in 45 days to 1 year from now whenever you do get around to seeing the final movie.

I saw No Time to Die Thursday night, so this is where I put them:

1. Casino Royale
2. Skyfall
3. No Time to Die
4. Spectre
5. Quantum of Solace


I actually think my list is the same.

Casino Royale
Skyfall
No Time to Die
Spectre
Quantum of Solace

I go back and forth on the top two a lot. I really enjoy Skyfall a lot, and sometimes I may pick it as my favorite Daniel Craig Bond movie. I think Casino Royale is great though, and one of the overall best in the franchise.

No Time to Die really impressed me. I wasnt all that hyped about it prior to seeing it. So maybe slightly lower expectations helped it, but I thought it was a solid film, and a good one to cap off Craigs tenure with the character.
