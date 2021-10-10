Re: Rank the Daniel Craig James Bond movies (after you've seen No Time to Die)

I actually think my list is the same.



Casino Royale

Skyfall

No Time to Die

Spectre

Quantum of Solace



I go back and forth on the top two a lot. I really enjoy Skyfall a lot, and sometimes I may pick it as my favorite Daniel Craig Bond movie. I think Casino Royale is great though, and one of the overall best in the franchise.



No Time to Die really impressed me. I wasnt all that hyped about it prior to seeing it. So maybe slightly lower expectations helped it, but I thought it was a solid film, and a good one to cap off Craigs tenure with the character.