Enough Left In The Tank For One More?

As most of you here Id assume, most of my favorite directors have been coasting on fumes or basically inactive for years.

Do you think the likes of John Carpenter, Brian De Palma, Joe Dante or John Landis have one more good movie left in them?

Those are just a few mind you.

Also do you think it all boils down to loss of creativity or are there other factors at play? Did they make too many duds so they cant get financing? Maybe its just a different era and their strengths just arent relevant today.