Favorite movie about Rock music?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,192
Received 326 Likes on 288 Posts
Favorite movie about Rock music?
Simple as that. Whether total fiction or based on real life, what is your favorite movie about that music genre?
For me, hands down, Almost Famous (theatrical, which I fell in love with, obviously at the the theater. Or the even better, slightly, IMO, Untitled). I think it is just a masterpiece. Crowe’s best.
I don’t think I’ve missed a Crowe film (written or directed in theaters) actually. Even Elizabethtown. Actually, ET on down. He really hasn’t done much lately after show Roadies for some reason. Never thought I was die hard. Not much great lately, but I loved it all. Jerry Maguire, Singles, Say Anything, Fast Times, loved Vanilla Sky even. I think he is super talented.
But AF is just an amazing story about an almost famous rock band and somewhat, not sure how much, based on Crowe’s real life experience. Anyone know that? It’s exquisite and amazing filmmaking, great ensemble and unbelievable music, both by popular, Led Zepplin, Elton John or Stillwater themselves. Been listening to soundtrack and rewatching Paramount Presents Blu. Great transfer!
your fav movie about, dedicated to, deals with in some way Rock music?
#3
New Member
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 13
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Favorite movie about Rock music?
My Top 10
1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show
2. Wayne's World
3. Bohemian Rhapsody
4. Rock of Ages
5. The Doors
6. This is Spinal Tap
7. Josie and the Pussycat
8. The Dirt
9. Sid & Nancy
10. Detroit Rock City
#4
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,468
Received 1,949 Likes on 1,245 Posts
Re: Favorite movie about Rock music?
Almost Famous might be my favorite movie, period.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 61,121
Received 427 Likes on 311 Posts
Re: Favorite movie about Rock music?
Almost Famous is easily my favorite movie since the turn of the century, so this is an easy answer. I don't think another "rock" movie would even crack my top-10.
All that aside, I absolutely loved Yesterday, but not enough to shoot it to the top of any list.
