Favorite movie about Rock music?

Simple as that. Whether total fiction or based on real life, what is your favorite movie about that music genre?



For me, hands down, Almost Famous (theatrical, which I fell in love with, obviously at the the theater. Or the even better, slightly, IMO, Untitled). I think it is just a masterpiece. Crowe’s best.



I don’t think I’ve missed a Crowe film (written or directed in theaters) actually. Even Elizabethtown. Actually, ET on down. He really hasn’t done much lately after show Roadies for some reason. Never thought I was die hard. Not much great lately, but I loved it all. Jerry Maguire, Singles, Say Anything, Fast Times, loved Vanilla Sky even. I think he is super talented.



But AF is just an amazing story about an almost famous rock band and somewhat, not sure how much, based on Crowe’s real life experience. Anyone know that? It’s exquisite and amazing filmmaking, great ensemble and unbelievable music, both by popular, Led Zepplin, Elton John or Stillwater themselves. Been listening to soundtrack and rewatching Paramount Presents Blu. Great transfer!



your fav movie about, dedicated to, deals with in some way Rock music?