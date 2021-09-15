DVD Talk Forum

What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
The Many Saints of Newark
0
0%
Venom: Let there be Carnage
1
7.69%
No Time to Die
5
38.46%
Halloween Kills
3
23.08%
The Last Duel
0
0%
Dune
0
0%
Last Night in Soho
3
23.08%
Antlers
0
0%
Other (Name it)
1
7.69%
Nothing. None of these movies appeal to me
0
0%
Voters: 13. You may not vote on this poll

What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?

   
What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
Here's the list. October is a pretty stacked month. Lots of stuff I'm interested in theatrically. I realize that some of you won't be seeing some of these movies for 30 to 90 days due to your personal situations. I won't get into that topic as it's been discussed ad nauseum. Let's just stick to talking about movies here.

OCTOBER 2021

October 1 (Friday)

The Addams Family 2
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon)
The Many Saints of Newark
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Coming Home in the Dark (Theaters)
The Guilty (Netflix)
Mayday (Theaters + VOD)
Old Henry (Theaters)
Titane (Theaters)

October 8 (Friday)

No Time To Die
Knocking (Theaters)
Lamb (Theaters)
Mass (Theaters)
The Rescue (Theaters)

October 15 (Friday)

Halloween Kills
The Last Duel
Bergman Island (Theaters)
Hard Luck Love Song (Theaters)
Luzzu (Theaters)
Needle in a Timestack (Theaters + VOD)
Son of Monarchs (Theaters)
The Velvet Underground (Theaters + Apple TV+)

October 22 (Friday)

Dune
Ron's Gone Wrong
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Theaters)
The French Dispatch (Theaters)

October 29 (Friday)

Last Night in Soho
Antlers (Theaters)
Army of Thieves (Netflix)

For me, #1 No Time to Die. Craig's last Bond movie and it's been delayed 2 years, the trailers look awesome.

I won't be able to see it the Thursday night showings because I'm out of town, but I plan to see it ASAP on October 8th.
Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
Last Night in Soho
Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
Venom if I have to choose one, but nothing about this slate really excites me.

Never been a Bond fan.
Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
Last Night in Soho, then Bond.

I can wait on the rest
Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
1. Lamb

2. Sopranos

3. French Dispatch

4. Last Night in Soho

5. Bergman Island.


I think this is one of the better months, as a whole, that I have seen in a long time.

And I didnt even include the so-called blockbusters. I havent seen a Bond film in 30 years, thought DGGs Halloween sucked, and I think Matt and Ben were NOT the right fit for Last Duel.

Antlers might be cool though.
Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
Last Night In Soho
Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
I'll see No Time To Die eventually, but no rush. Not much interest in the others on the list (will check out some trailers for the few I know nothing about yet).
Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
Halloween Kills, only because I am a Halloween/Myers fan, not because I expect it to be good.
