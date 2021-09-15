Re: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?

1. Lamb



2. Sopranos



3. French Dispatch



4. Last Night in Soho



5. Bergman Island.





I think this is one of the better months, as a whole, that I have seen in a long time.



And I didnt even include the so-called blockbusters. I havent seen a Bond film in 30 years, thought DGGs Halloween sucked, and I think Matt and Ben were NOT the right fit for Last Duel.



Antlers might be cool though.

