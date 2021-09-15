View Poll Results: What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
The Many Saints of Newark
0
0%
Venom: Let there be Carnage
7.69%
No Time to Die
38.46%
Halloween Kills
23.08%
The Last Duel
0
0%
Dune
0
0%
Last Night in Soho
23.08%
Antlers
0
0%
Other (Name it)
7.69%
Nothing. None of these movies appeal to me
0
0%
Voters: 13. You may not vote on this poll
What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,053
Received 1,103 Likes on 824 Posts
What is your most anticipated movie coming in October 2021?
Here's the list. October is a pretty stacked month. Lots of stuff I'm interested in theatrically. I realize that some of you won't be seeing some of these movies for 30 to 90 days due to your personal situations. I won't get into that topic as it's been discussed ad nauseum. Let's just stick to talking about movies here.
For me, #1 No Time to Die. Craig's last Bond movie and it's been delayed 2 years, the trailers look awesome.
I won't be able to see it the Thursday night showings because I'm out of town, but I plan to see it ASAP on October 8th.
OCTOBER 2021
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon)
The Many Saints of Newark
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Coming Home in the Dark (Theaters)
The Guilty (Netflix)
Mayday (Theaters + VOD)
Old Henry (Theaters)
Titane (Theaters)
Knocking (Theaters)
Lamb (Theaters)
Mass (Theaters)
The Rescue (Theaters)
The Last Duel
Bergman Island (Theaters)
Hard Luck Love Song (Theaters)
Luzzu (Theaters)
Needle in a Timestack (Theaters + VOD)
Son of Monarchs (Theaters)
The Velvet Underground (Theaters + Apple TV+)
Ron's Gone Wrong
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Theaters)
The French Dispatch (Theaters)
Antlers (Theaters)
Army of Thieves (Netflix)
October 1 (Friday)The Addams Family 2
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon)
The Many Saints of Newark
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Coming Home in the Dark (Theaters)
The Guilty (Netflix)
Mayday (Theaters + VOD)
Old Henry (Theaters)
Titane (Theaters)
October 8 (Friday)No Time To Die
Knocking (Theaters)
Lamb (Theaters)
Mass (Theaters)
The Rescue (Theaters)
October 15 (Friday)Halloween Kills
The Last Duel
Bergman Island (Theaters)
Hard Luck Love Song (Theaters)
Luzzu (Theaters)
Needle in a Timestack (Theaters + VOD)
Son of Monarchs (Theaters)
The Velvet Underground (Theaters + Apple TV+)
October 22 (Friday)Dune
Ron's Gone Wrong
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Theaters)
The French Dispatch (Theaters)
October 29 (Friday)Last Night in Soho
Antlers (Theaters)
Army of Thieves (Netflix)
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit - Formerly known as Obi-Wan Jabroni
Posts: 11,584
Received 259 Likes on 144 Posts
Venom if I have to choose one, but nothing about this slate really excites me.
Never been a Bond fan.
#5
2. Sopranos
3. French Dispatch
4. Last Night in Soho
5. Bergman Island.
I think this is one of the better months, as a whole, that I have seen in a long time.
And I didnt even include the so-called blockbusters. I havent seen a Bond film in 30 years, thought DGGs Halloween sucked, and I think Matt and Ben were NOT the right fit for Last Duel.
Antlers might be cool though.
#6
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,794
Received 272 Likes on 191 Posts
Last Night In Soho
#7
Premium Member
I'll see No Time To Die eventually, but no rush. Not much interest in the others on the list (will check out some trailers for the few I know nothing about yet).
