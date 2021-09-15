The Purge 6 (D: DeMonaco) S: Grillo
The Purge 6 (D: DeMonaco) S: Grillo
Look, I know people might be surprised to hear this, but its trueIm an avid fan of the Purge franchise. Even though the films are often seen as micro-budget horror-thrillers that arent top-tier entertainment, Ill defend them to my dying breath. I feel as if The Purge is a franchise that is one of the most thematically strong and creative that weve seen over the past decade, hands down. So, with that admission out of the way, I cant begin to express my happiness that Frank Grillo recently admitted to The Playlist Podcast (full interview coming soon) that hes definitely returning for The Purge 6.
You may remember that this year saw the release of The Forever Purge. And though that film does put a bit of a button on the entire franchise, wrapping up the story that began in 2013, fans of the series know there is plenty more story left to tell. And back in July, during the press blitz for Forever Purge, filmmaker James DeMonaco admitted that he had an idea for a sixth film, though he wasnt sure if it was going to happen, but if it did, he wanted Grillo back as the badass Leo Barnes.
Well, fast-forward to now and Grillo not only confirms Purge 6 is happening, but he also revealed that hes definitely returning to his fan-favorite character.
Committed! We committed to doing that Purge 6 with [James DeMonaco] directing, said Grillo. Its based on the Leo Barnes character. Im excited. Hes going to send me the script. He just finished it. So, yeah, Im really psyched about that. I love doing the Purge movies Im psyched, they called me and said James wanted to direct one more and Im like, Dont even tell me. Im in.
For those that dont remember, Grillo appeared in The Purge: Anarchy (my personal favorite) and The Purge: Election Year. However, he has yet to return to the franchise, considering the next two films went in different directions with the story. So, the idea that Grillo is coming back is nothing but great news.
Again, you can hear Grillo talk more about that, plus talking about that other franchise hes associated with that is nowhere near as popular as The PurgeI think its called the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the upcoming podcast, he talked about his hopes for returning to the MCU and possibly taking up a new character in the process.
The Forever Purge is available on VOD now and will hit Blu-ray on September 28.
Re: The Purge 6 (D: DeMonaco) S: Grillo
Holding out for Purge in Space with Grillo.
