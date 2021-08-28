What movie made you start loving movies?

I’m going to have to say, watching a black and white movie on at least a tonnage of a tube tv, Casablanca just floored me. I was young, but not so much so that I didn’t understand what was going on. I just loved it.



Sure, when you’re a kid, who wants to watch a b/w movie, let alone from 1942! but watched with fam bc it was on. No other particular reason. And that was catalyst. It’s a favorite, not all-time fav or anything, but def influential.



Saw It’s’a Wonderful Life shortly after one x-mas and that was it. Collecting movies different and more diversity in tastes have grown through the years, but I think Casablanca was the one. It wasn’t till older, now, that I truly appreciate what I saw and continue to see.



Yours?