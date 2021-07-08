Your fondest movie memories?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,628
Received 287 Likes on 251 Posts
Your fondest movie memories?
When Star Wars opened in 1977, barely remember, but do remember my dad taking me and sis, I think. I believe it was winter time. This came out, what Dec 77? Standing in long line in a West Nyack, NY theater. No longer there. And thinking this was the greatest movie ever and, I think, changed my perception of movies. Maybe not bc I was a dot back then. But, it did something
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Your fondest movie memories?
Watching Planet of the Apes in the theater with my brother, probably in 1968 when it first came out. I was 15 years old. I think watching that, and 2001: A Space Odyssey that same year, also in the theater, helped shape the fondness that I now hold for science fiction movies.
We were from the country, seeing a movie at the theater back then was an event for us, and seeing those 2 movies were very special events for me.
We were from the country, seeing a movie at the theater back then was an event for us, and seeing those 2 movies were very special events for me.
#3
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,628
Received 287 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Your fondest movie memories?
Schindler’s List was an odd experience for sure. Lots of tears and sadness after Titanic. Seeing Aliens with grandfather in FL in what 86? and bring freaked the fuck out for next several months, maybe year, don’t remember, but do remember thinking they were always in my closet. Those are few I recall fondly.
I also remember calling my mom after seeing Almost Famous (she loves great movies like this and music in general, including 70’s) and telling her I just saw one of my favorite movies ever. I was living in Stamford, CT snd it was a smaller, decent theater in town. Still remains among top.
This was on dvd, but do remember fondly by being blown away by The Shawshank Redemption and has the distinguished honor of being only a handful of movies I could have seen in theater, didn't, but discovered on home release and was blown away. This one def started that small and exclusive list. List doesn’t include foreign releases, really limited release gems that I could have possibly seen, not the smaller foreign, bigger like Parasite, etc.
I also remember calling my mom after seeing Almost Famous (she loves great movies like this and music in general, including 70’s) and telling her I just saw one of my favorite movies ever. I was living in Stamford, CT snd it was a smaller, decent theater in town. Still remains among top.
This was on dvd, but do remember fondly by being blown away by The Shawshank Redemption and has the distinguished honor of being only a handful of movies I could have seen in theater, didn't, but discovered on home release and was blown away. This one def started that small and exclusive list. List doesn’t include foreign releases, really limited release gems that I could have possibly seen, not the smaller foreign, bigger like Parasite, etc.
Last edited by OldBoy; 08-07-21 at 07:56 PM.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Your fondest movie memories?
The Poseidon Adventure. Shelly Winters was swimming underwater to save everyone else. I realized that I was holding my breath. I looked around me and everyone else was holding their breath too.
The Deep. Jacqueline Bisset scuba diving in a white T-shirt. It's old hat now, but when I was just discovering the wonder of boobs . . .
Star Wars. I was right at the target age, I was a bookish reader of science fiction, and I rarely went to the movies. I was blown out of my seat.
Akira. After watching a movie with the rider's POV on speeding motorcycles, I rode my motorcycle home. I thought that it was neat that my bike seemed so slow. Then I noticed that I was passing everyone else at 85 mph in a 55 zone.
The Deep. Jacqueline Bisset scuba diving in a white T-shirt. It's old hat now, but when I was just discovering the wonder of boobs . . .
Star Wars. I was right at the target age, I was a bookish reader of science fiction, and I rarely went to the movies. I was blown out of my seat.
Akira. After watching a movie with the rider's POV on speeding motorcycles, I rode my motorcycle home. I thought that it was neat that my bike seemed so slow. Then I noticed that I was passing everyone else at 85 mph in a 55 zone.
#5
Re: Your fondest movie memories?
Sometime during the early 90's, AMC theaters would show various (Vintage) Looney Tunes before the main-feature started. I knew that this was a common practice for movie-going all throughout the 30's to the 60's. And In a way, it was a great feeling to get an idea what the classic theatrical experience was like.
Btw, from what I remembered, these were the toons & movies I saw them with:
"Punch Trunk" (This was the first toon I saw in theaters, but I can't remember what movie was paired with it. It might have been Dick Tracy)
Navy Seals "Sahara Hare"
Silence of the Lambs "Odor of the Day" (Saw this in a packed theater and this toon got a lot of laughs from the crowd)
The Doors "Cat's Paw"
Btw, from what I remembered, these were the toons & movies I saw them with:
"Punch Trunk" (This was the first toon I saw in theaters, but I can't remember what movie was paired with it. It might have been Dick Tracy)
Navy Seals "Sahara Hare"
Silence of the Lambs "Odor of the Day" (Saw this in a packed theater and this toon got a lot of laughs from the crowd)
The Doors "Cat's Paw"
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off