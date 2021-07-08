Re: Your fondest movie memories?

Schindler’s List was an odd experience for sure. Lots of tears and sadness after Titanic. Seeing Aliens with grandfather in FL in what 86? and bring freaked the fuck out for next several months, maybe year, don’t remember, but do remember thinking they were always in my closet. Those are few I recall fondly.



I also remember calling my mom after seeing Almost Famous (she loves great movies like this and music in general, including 70’s) and telling her I just saw one of my favorite movies ever. I was living in Stamford, CT snd it was a smaller, decent theater in town. Still remains among top.



This was on dvd, but do remember fondly by being blown away by The Shawshank Redemption and has the distinguished honor of being only a handful of movies I could have seen in theater, didn't, but discovered on home release and was blown away. This one def started that small and exclusive list. List doesn’t include foreign releases, really limited release gems that I could have possibly seen, not the smaller foreign, bigger like Parasite, etc.