Copshop (2021, D: Carnahan) S: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo

Movie Talk

Copshop (2021, D: Carnahan) S: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo

   
Copshop (2021, D: Carnahan) S: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo


Only In Theatres September 17

Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.
The Suicide Squad (2021, W/D: James Gunn) -- News, rumors, etc.

