Together (2021, D: Daldry) S: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Together (2021, D: Daldry) S: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan

   
Together (2021, D: Daldry) S: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan


Only in Theaters August 27.

Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldrys new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive - together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.
Re: Together (2021, D: Daldry) S: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan
I've loved Sharon Horgan since the first season of Catastrophe. I will check this out at some point for sure!
