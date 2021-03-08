Together (2021, D: Daldry) S: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,002
Likes: 0
Received 1,322 Likes on 909 Posts
Together (2021, D: Daldry) S: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan
Only in Theaters August 27.
Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldrys new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive - together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.
Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldrys new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive - together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,223
Received 97 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: Together (2021, D: Daldry) S: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan
I've loved Sharon Horgan since the first season of Catastrophe. I will check this out at some point for sure!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off