DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta" - "A sophisticated, steamy and entertaining nun-sploitation drama."

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta" - "A sophisticated, steamy and entertaining nun-sploitation drama."

   
Old 07-11-21, 07:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,268
Received 318 Likes on 225 Posts
Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta" - "A sophisticated, steamy and entertaining nun-sploitation drama."
Premiered at Cannes, the BBC's Nicholas Barber loved it:

Benedetta: Five stars for Verhoeven's 'torrid melodrama'


I'm in for some Verhoeven goodness (he's 83!). Bonus, it's gonna piss off a lot of people.
eXcentris is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-11-21, 07:05 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,744
Likes: 0
Received 1,220 Likes on 840 Posts
Re: Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta" - "A sophisticated, steamy and entertaining nun-sploitation drama."
Yea… I’m looking forward to this.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.