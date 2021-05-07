RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Richard Donner, the prolific Hollywood director and producer whose helming credits include some of the most iconic movies of the 1970s and ’80s including the Christopher Reeve-starring Superman, The Goonies and the Mel Gibson-Danny Glover buddy cop series Lethal Weapon, has died. He was 91. No cause of death has been revealed.
Donner died Monday, according to his wife, the producer Lauren Schuler Donner, and his business manager.
Donner died Monday, according to his wife, the producer Lauren Schuler Donner, and his business manager.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Such an underrated director...he deserves to be mentioned with the "greats" of our generation. He almost always delivered entertaining films. Guess those Goonies and Lethal Weapon sequels he wanted to helm will never happen now. RIP
The following 2 users liked this post by Shannon Nutt:
Goonies85 (07-05-21), John Pannozzi (07-05-21)
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Yes, thankfully we are probably spared Lethal Weapon 5. I'd say give it to Shane Black, but I also watched the Predator.
As for Donner himself...responsible for so many movies that I loved during my formative years. Superman: the Movie remains an all-time favorite. Verisimilitude Dick.
As for Donner himself...responsible for so many movies that I loved during my formative years. Superman: the Movie remains an all-time favorite. Verisimilitude Dick.
#4
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,611
Received 217 Likes on 158 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Guess I’ll pop in Goonies today.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 21,228
Likes: 0
Received 99 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
In the closing scene [of The Omen], Richard Donner used reverse psychology on young Harvey Stephens telling him, "Don't you dare laugh. If you laugh, I won't be your friend." Naturally, Stephens wanted to laugh, and he instead smiled directly into the camera.
The movie that bothered my parents and grandmother so much that they watched Midway immediately afterward at the theater -- from a director that genuinely seemed like a nice guy.
RIP Dick Donner
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Northern California
Posts: 1,259
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
At the
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 31,649
Received 204 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Just made my signed Lethal Weapon poster that much more special.
#9
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Following the news of legendary director Richard Donner’s death, heartfelt tributes are emerging from all over Hollywood, including from Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.
Donner, who directed the original “Superman” film, the 1985 classic “The Goonies” and the “Lethal Weapon” series, died on Monday at the age of 91.
Fellow director Spielberg, who wrote the story for “The Goonies,” remembered Donner in a statement to Variety.
“Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all,” Spielberg said. “He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”
Gibson, who starred alongside Danny Glover in Donner’s “Lethal Weapon” movies, also shared a statement with Variety mourning the loss of Donner.
“Donner! My friend, my mentor. Oh, the things I learned from him! He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility referring to himself as ‘merely a traffic cop.’ He left his ego at the door and required that of others,” Gibson said. “He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament. I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.
Glover also chimed in, saying in a statement: “My heart is broken.”
“Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will forever be grateful to him for that,” Glover said. “Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”
There were also plenty of remembrances posted to social media, with “The Sparks Brothers” director Edgar Wright writing a lengthy thread on Donner’s impact.
“Richard Donner’s big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat,” Wright said. “You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen.”
Donner, who directed the original “Superman” film, the 1985 classic “The Goonies” and the “Lethal Weapon” series, died on Monday at the age of 91.
Fellow director Spielberg, who wrote the story for “The Goonies,” remembered Donner in a statement to Variety.
“Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all,” Spielberg said. “He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”
Gibson, who starred alongside Danny Glover in Donner’s “Lethal Weapon” movies, also shared a statement with Variety mourning the loss of Donner.
“Donner! My friend, my mentor. Oh, the things I learned from him! He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility referring to himself as ‘merely a traffic cop.’ He left his ego at the door and required that of others,” Gibson said. “He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament. I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.
Glover also chimed in, saying in a statement: “My heart is broken.”
“Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will forever be grateful to him for that,” Glover said. “Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”
There were also plenty of remembrances posted to social media, with “The Sparks Brothers” director Edgar Wright writing a lengthy thread on Donner’s impact.
“Richard Donner’s big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat,” Wright said. “You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen.”
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
RIP. His name was one I learned when I was very young, while really becoming fascinated with movies and everything behind the camera.
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,089
Received 394 Likes on 302 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
The first Superman film has long been one of my favorite movies, even next to my main loves of Star Wars and Star Trek. Its just such a joyous celebration of a big blue boy scout. And being a producer for the X-Men films, which Ill put up against most of the MCU any day.
RIP
RIP
#12
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Sad news. He was one of my favorites. I just watched "Superman" again recently. Such a classic and still holds up. "The Omen" too. One of the best horror films of all-time. "Maverick" was also such a fun movie. RIP
#13
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 24,357
Received 272 Likes on 233 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Donner was responsible for a huge, huge part of my childhood growing up on movies like Superman and the Goonies, not to mention The Omen. Donner had great instincts as a filmmaker and crafted audience-pleasing films without watering them down for the masses.
For me, Donner ranks up there with directors like Hitchcock, Kubrick and Spielberg as entertaining filmmakers. He will be missed from cinema, rest in peace.
For me, Donner ranks up there with directors like Hitchcock, Kubrick and Spielberg as entertaining filmmakers. He will be missed from cinema, rest in peace.
#14
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,304
Received 269 Likes on 236 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Sucks. So many movies you’d never realize he did. Superman of course, but I think many think associate Spielberg with Goonies bc he EP’d, but I don’t think many realize Donner directed. So many he did that he was under appreciated imo for his films. He did the Lethal Weapons, Maverick, The Toy, fucking loved Scrooged! Guess he won’t be able to do LW5 after all. Too bad. He was good. Under appreciated, and yet so very good.
#16
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,960
Received 951 Likes on 710 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
RIP Dick Donner
Before he passed, he was long trying to get someone to greenlight Lethal Weapon 5 and Gibson said not too long ago that Donner was working on it. I guess with his passing, it's likely not going to happen now.
Dick Donner is probably one of the most underrated directors of all-time. Superman the movie, while somewhat dated now, is still my favorite film by him.
Before he passed, he was long trying to get someone to greenlight Lethal Weapon 5 and Gibson said not too long ago that Donner was working on it. I guess with his passing, it's likely not going to happen now.
Dick Donner is probably one of the most underrated directors of all-time. Superman the movie, while somewhat dated now, is still my favorite film by him.
#17
DVD Talk Legend
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
This is sad news. Donner was almost as big an influence on my childhood as Steven Spielberg.
The Goonies, Superman: The Motion Picture, Lethal Weapon, The Toy, Ladyhawke, Scrooged, and Maverick all played countless times in my house as a kid. Superman was one of the first VHS tapes my dad rented (it was also before we owned a VCR and he had to rent one of those as well )
Its not without its flaws but The Goonies is one of my all-time favorite movies. It captures a nostalgia for my childhood like no other film Ive seen. As a kid, I watched it every Friday night like clockwork. It opened up an entire world of imagination for me. Im sure to my parents/grandparents dismay, I spent a lot of time trying to find secret passages under their fireplaces. In a lot of ways, I think it started my journey on loving films.
Donner was getting up there in age and I think we all knew his future movie plans were not likely to come to fruition but this still hurts. He will be missed.
The Goonies, Superman: The Motion Picture, Lethal Weapon, The Toy, Ladyhawke, Scrooged, and Maverick all played countless times in my house as a kid. Superman was one of the first VHS tapes my dad rented (it was also before we owned a VCR and he had to rent one of those as well )
Its not without its flaws but The Goonies is one of my all-time favorite movies. It captures a nostalgia for my childhood like no other film Ive seen. As a kid, I watched it every Friday night like clockwork. It opened up an entire world of imagination for me. Im sure to my parents/grandparents dismay, I spent a lot of time trying to find secret passages under their fireplaces. In a lot of ways, I think it started my journey on loving films.
Donner was getting up there in age and I think we all knew his future movie plans were not likely to come to fruition but this still hurts. He will be missed.
#18
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,933
Received 352 Likes on 254 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
Either I forgot or never knew he did Scrooged. Love that flick.
#20
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,008
Received 1,612 Likes on 1,022 Posts
Re: RIP: Richard Donner - Dead at 91
I think I saw Superman as much as any movie as a kid. Had every line memorized. Such a fun movie and really as important to modern cinema as Jaws or Star Wars not as good a movie, but that important and influential.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off