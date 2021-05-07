Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,698
Received 367 Likes on 305 Posts
Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista TheatreThe Oscar-winning writer-director says the landmark location will likely reopen around Christmas
Quentin Tarantino is now the proud owner of two Los Angeles movie theaters.
The Oscar-winning writer-director revealed Monday on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that he bought the historic Vista Theatre on Sunset Boulevard. He also said that the single-screen movie theater will likely reopen later this year. It has been shuttered due to the pandemic.
I bought the Vista on Sunset, Tarantino proudly announced, not going into the business nitty-gritty. Well probably open it up around Christmas time. And again: only film. It wont be a revival house. Well show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. Its not going to be like the New Beverly [Cinema]. The New Beverly has its own vibe. The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. Well show older films, but it will be like you can hold a four-night engagement.
The Landmark New Beverly was bought by Tarantino in 2007. It exclusively shows 35mm and 16mm films, most from Tarantinos personal collection. The New Beverly reopened in mid-June. It has sold out every single night since it welcomed back guests.
The Vista Theatre opened on Oct. 9, 1923, showing both film and vaudeville acts. It seats 400 patrons.
Tarantino did not go easy on theater chains that were forced to close locations due to the pandemic, saying the viewing experience had changed too much, and not for the better.
Some of these exhibitors that are going I never like to see any movie theater closing but some of these exhibitors who are going, the fucking deserve to go, Tarantino said on the podcast. They have taken all the specialness out of movies anyway. Some of these chains where theyre showing commercials all through it. They dont turn the lights down, everything is stadium seating, plastic shit.
He continued, They have been writing their own epitaph for a long time, but they assumed the business would take you along. Its been crazy throughout my career to see how the film experience is lessened for the viewer like every five years. However, I do think boutique cinemas actually will thrive in this time. And I am not talking about the La-Z-Boy, order nachos and margaritas I actually like the Alamo Drafthouse a lot. But I have a living room, I want to go to the theater.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/bu...od-1234977694/
#2
Premium Member
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Have fun with that. He had his “Tarantino Fest” at the Dobie Theater in Austin when I was a projectionist. A little of him went a long way. He’s deserves his own theater to play around with.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,698
Received 367 Likes on 305 Posts
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
#4
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,757
Likes: 0
Received 179 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
#5
Premium Member
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
He’s not the type of guy to buy a theater but not have any input about it. That’s why I made my comments. I can see him making it a personal home theater for him, down to the theater showing his personal stash of 16mm and 35mm films and whatnot. Not a bad thing, but I’m sure he’ll make it a personal project for him.
#6
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,757
Likes: 0
Received 179 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Hes not the type of guy to buy a theater but not have any input about it. Thats why I made my comments. I can see him making it a personal home theater for him, down to the theater showing his personal stash of 16mm and 35mm films and whatnot. Not a bad thing, but Im sure hell make it a personal project for him.
The following 2 users liked this post by rocket1312:
John Pannozzi (07-05-21), Why So Blu? (07-05-21)
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off