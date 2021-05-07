DVD Talk Forum

Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre

Old 07-05-21, 12:31 PM
Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre

The Oscar-winning writer-director says the landmark location will likely reopen around Christmas


Quentin Tarantino is now the proud owner of two Los Angeles movie theaters.

The Oscar-winning writer-director revealed Monday on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that he bought the historic Vista Theatre on Sunset Boulevard. He also said that the single-screen movie theater will likely reopen later this year. It has been shuttered due to the pandemic.



I bought the Vista on Sunset, Tarantino proudly announced, not going into the business nitty-gritty. Well probably open it up around Christmas time. And again: only film. It wont be a revival house. Well show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. Its not going to be like the New Beverly [Cinema]. The New Beverly has its own vibe. The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. Well show older films, but it will be like you can hold a four-night engagement.

The Landmark New Beverly was bought by Tarantino in 2007. It exclusively shows 35mm and 16mm films, most from Tarantinos personal collection. The New Beverly reopened in mid-June. It has sold out every single night since it welcomed back guests.

The Vista Theatre opened on Oct. 9, 1923, showing both film and vaudeville acts. It seats 400 patrons.

Tarantino did not go easy on theater chains that were forced to close locations due to the pandemic, saying the viewing experience had changed too much, and not for the better.

Some of these exhibitors that are going  I never like to see any movie theater closing  but some of these exhibitors who are going, the fucking deserve to go, Tarantino said on the podcast. They have taken all the specialness out of movies anyway. Some of these chains where theyre showing commercials all through it. They dont turn the lights down, everything is stadium seating, plastic shit.

He continued, They have been writing their own epitaph for a long time, but they assumed the business would take you along. Its been crazy throughout my career to see how the film experience is lessened for the viewer like every five years. However, I do think boutique cinemas actually will thrive in this time. And I am not talking about the La-Z-Boy, order nachos and margaritas  I actually like the Alamo Drafthouse a lot. But I have a living room, I want to go to the theater.



https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/bu...od-1234977694/
Reply Like
Old 07-05-21, 12:35 PM
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Have fun with that. He had his “Tarantino Fest” at the Dobie Theater in Austin when I was a projectionist. A little of him went a long way. He’s deserves his own theater to play around with.
Old 07-05-21, 12:38 PM
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Originally Posted by E Unit
Have fun with that. He had his Tarantino Fest at the Dobie Theater in Austin when I was a projectionist. A little of him went a long way. Hes deserves his own theater to play around with.
He had his Tarantino Fest here at the Arclight in Hollywood two years. Saw Pulp Fiction in the Dome and Reservoir Dogs on the big screen. If memory serves, I think the Vista may be nicer than the New Beverly and less of a pain in the ass to get to. Been to the New Bev but never been to the Vista. The Tiki-Ti used to be across the street from there and they had great drinks.
Old 07-05-21, 12:51 PM
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Originally Posted by E Unit
Have fun with that. He had his Tarantino Fest at the Dobie Theater in Austin when I was a projectionist. A little of him went a long way. Hes deserves his own theater to play around with.
He's not actually going to be regularly in house presenting the movies or anything, so I'm not sure it matters how far a little of him goes.

Old 07-05-21, 01:22 PM
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
He’s not the type of guy to buy a theater but not have any input about it. That’s why I made my comments. I can see him making it a personal home theater for him, down to the theater showing his personal stash of 16mm and 35mm films and whatnot. Not a bad thing, but I’m sure he’ll make it a personal project for him.
Old 07-05-21, 01:35 PM
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Originally Posted by E Unit
Hes not the type of guy to buy a theater but not have any input about it. Thats why I made my comments. I can see him making it a personal home theater for him, down to the theater showing his personal stash of 16mm and 35mm films and whatnot. Not a bad thing, but Im sure hell make it a personal project for him.
He's already been doing exactly that for the last 15 years with the New Beverly. This article specifically mentions that this will be a first run theater and be a different sort of thing.
Old 07-05-21, 03:08 PM
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
Originally Posted by E Unit
Have fun with that. He had his Tarantino Fest at the Dobie Theater in Austin when I was a projectionist. A little of him went a long way. Hes deserves his own theater to play around with.
Ha! I went to that.

Old 07-05-21, 04:41 PM
Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre
I was the projectionist for that! Twice.
