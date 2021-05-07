Re: Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre

Quote: E Unit Originally Posted by Have fun with that. He had his Tarantino Fest at the Dobie Theater in Austin when I was a projectionist. A little of him went a long way. Hes deserves his own theater to play around with.

He had his Tarantino Fest here at the Arclight in Hollywood two years. Saw Pulp Fiction in the Dome and Reservoir Dogs on the big screen. If memory serves, I think the Vista may be nicer than the New Beverly and less of a pain in the ass to get to. Been to the New Bev but never been to the Vista. The Tiki-Ti used to be across the street from there and they had great drinks.