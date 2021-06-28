America: The Motion Picture (2021, D: Matt Thompson) - Netflix

Quote:

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,' and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told: On Netflix, on your phone, June 30th. Starring America's sweethearts Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte & Simon Pegg.



America: The Motion Picture is directed by producer / writer / filmmaker Matt Thompson, making his first feature film following lots of animation TV work including "Sealab 2021", Frisky Dingo", "Dicktown", "Cake" and "Archer" previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham.