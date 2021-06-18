Werewolves Within (2021, D: Ruben) S: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,529
Likes: 0
Received 1,130 Likes on 777 Posts
Werewolves Within (2021, D: Ruben) S: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub
Opening in theaters June 25 and on VOD July 2
Director: Josh Ruben
Writer: Mishna Wolff
Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler
When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit.
Director: Josh Ruben
Writer: Mishna Wolff
Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler
When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9288692/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
I saw this during Tribeca and it was great. It's a mash up horror, comedy, whodunit, and social commentary. Like The Thing, Knives Out, and Edgar Wright had baby.
It's also based on a video game.
Last edited by dex14; 06-18-21 at 06:12 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off