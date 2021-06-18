Werewolves Within (2021, D: Ruben) S: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub

Opening in theaters June 25 and on VOD July 2



Director: Josh Ruben

Writer: Mishna Wolff

Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler





When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit.

I saw this during Tribeca and it was great. It's a mash up horror, comedy, whodunit, and social commentary. Like The Thing, Knives Out, and Edgar Wright had baby.It's also based on a video game.