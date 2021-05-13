Enola Holmes 2
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 14,849
Received 325 Likes on 245 Posts
Re: Enola Holmes (2020, D: Bradbeer) -- S: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill
Good news. It was fun but obvious it had to do the heavy lifting of world building (even for a century old IP...).
Without sounding creepy, MBB is just fun to watch on screen. Even in G vs K, her part wasn't written well but she still has a fun charisma that shows up on screen.
Without sounding creepy, MBB is just fun to watch on screen. Even in G vs K, her part wasn't written well but she still has a fun charisma that shows up on screen.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off