Enola Holmes 2

Re: Enola Holmes (2020, D: Bradbeer) -- S: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill

Good news. It was fun but obvious it had to do the heavy lifting of world building (even for a century old IP...).



Without sounding creepy, MBB is just fun to watch on screen. Even in G vs K, her part wasn't written well but she still has a fun charisma that shows up on screen.