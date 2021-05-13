DVD Talk Forum

Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2

   
05-13-21, 12:00 PM
Enola Holmes 2
‘Enola Holmes’ Sequel A Go At Netflix With Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill Set To Return
05-13-21, 12:38 PM
Re: Enola Holmes (2020, D: Bradbeer) -- S: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill
Good news. It was fun but obvious it had to do the heavy lifting of world building (even for a century old IP...).

Without sounding creepy, MBB is just fun to watch on screen. Even in G vs K, her part wasn't written well but she still has a fun charisma that shows up on screen.
