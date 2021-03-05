Profile (2021, D: Timur Bekmambetov) S: Valene Kane

Quote:

In Theaters May 14.



PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist (Valene Kane) in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself.



The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format, pioneered by Bekmambetov.



Directed by Timur Bekmambetov