Profile (2021, D: Timur Bekmambetov) S: Valene Kane

In Theaters May 14.
PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist (Valene Kane) in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself.
The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format, pioneered by Bekmambetov.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/profile_2021
This first screened at festivals back in 2018 and only recently got distribution.
Should hit PVOD three weeks after release.
