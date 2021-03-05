DVD Talk Forum

Profile (2021, D: Timur Bekmambetov) S: Valene Kane

Profile (2021, D: Timur Bekmambetov) S: Valene Kane

   
Profile (2021, D: Timur Bekmambetov) S: Valene Kane


In Theaters May 14.

PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist (Valene Kane) in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself.

The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format, pioneered by Bekmambetov.

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7826276
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/profile_2021

This first screened at festivals back in 2018 and only recently got distribution.

Should hit PVOD three weeks after release.
