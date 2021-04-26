Things Heard & Seen (2021) - S: Amanda Seyfried
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,068
Likes: 0
Received 1,013 Likes on 687 Posts
Things Heard & Seen (2021) - S: Amanda Seyfried
From filmmakers Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini (of American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries, Girl Most Likely, 10,000 Saints)
A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new homes history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.
Amanda Seyfried and James Norton co-star, with Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Rhea Seehorn, Michael O'Keefe, Karen Allen, Jack Gore, with F. Murray Abraham, James Urbaniak, and Ana Sophia Heger.
A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new homes history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.
Amanda Seyfried and James Norton co-star, with Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Rhea Seehorn, Michael O'Keefe, Karen Allen, Jack Gore, with F. Murray Abraham, James Urbaniak, and Ana Sophia Heger.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off