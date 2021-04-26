Things Heard & Seen (2021) - S: Amanda Seyfried

Quote:

From filmmakers Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini (of American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries, Girl Most Likely, 10,000 Saints)



A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new homes history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.



Amanda Seyfried and James Norton co-star, with Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Rhea Seehorn, Michael O'Keefe, Karen Allen, Jack Gore, with F. Murray Abraham, James Urbaniak, and Ana Sophia Heger.