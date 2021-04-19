DVD Talk Forum

Annette (2021, D: Leo Carax) S: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

Annette (2021, D: Leo Carax) S: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

   
Annette (2021, D: Leo Carax) S: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard
The Cannes Film Festival has announced that Leos Caraxs musical Annette will open the 2021 edition and compete for the Palme dOr as part of the festivals competition slate. The announcement marks Caraxs return to Cannes competition following his last directorial effort, 2012s Holy Motors. Annette was originally set to world premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, but the pandemic canceled the event and pushed the musicals premiere into 2021.

Every Leos Carax film is an event, Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, said in a statement. And this one delivers on its promises. Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year.

Added Thierry Frémaux, Cannes General Delegate, We couldnt have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des Festivals where films come to assert their splendor. Caraxs cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinemas modernity and eternity.

Annette stars Adam Driver as a stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as his wife, a world-famous opera singer. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift. The film co-stars The Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and features original music from the band Sparks.

The film is completed. Its coming out later this year, Sparks told IndieWire at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. We think its a really special film. Its uncompromising in all sorts of ways, its Adam Driver and its a full blown musical. Adam Driver is singing more often than hes not singing, as well as Marion Cotillard. Its a unique story and were proud it managed to get made.

Cannes added in a statement: Mindful of the evolution of the public health situation in Europe and across the world, and the reopening of cultural venues mid-May, The Festival de Cannes continues with confidence and determination the planning of its next edition.

Annette is the first film officially announced for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Other delayed titles from the 2020 event, such as Wes Andersons The French Dispatch, are expected to return for Cannes 2021. This years festival is set to take place July 6-17. The official 2021 Cannes lineup will be unveiled in May.

Amazon will release Annette in U.S. theaters in late summer.
