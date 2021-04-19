Annette (2021, D: Leo Carax) S: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard
The Cannes Film Festival has announced that Leos Caraxs musical Annette will open the 2021 edition and compete for the Palme dOr as part of the festivals competition slate. The announcement marks Caraxs return to Cannes competition following his last directorial effort, 2012s Holy Motors. Annette was originally set to world premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, but the pandemic canceled the event and pushed the musicals premiere into 2021.
Every Leos Carax film is an event, Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, said in a statement. And this one delivers on its promises. Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year.
Added Thierry Frémaux, Cannes General Delegate, We couldnt have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des Festivals where films come to assert their splendor. Caraxs cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinemas modernity and eternity.
Annette stars Adam Driver as a stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as his wife, a world-famous opera singer. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift. The film co-stars The Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and features original music from the band Sparks.
The film is completed. Its coming out later this year, Sparks told IndieWire at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. We think its a really special film. Its uncompromising in all sorts of ways, its Adam Driver and its a full blown musical. Adam Driver is singing more often than hes not singing, as well as Marion Cotillard. Its a unique story and were proud it managed to get made.
Cannes added in a statement: Mindful of the evolution of the public health situation in Europe and across the world, and the reopening of cultural venues mid-May, The Festival de Cannes continues with confidence and determination the planning of its next edition.
Annette is the first film officially announced for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Other delayed titles from the 2020 event, such as Wes Andersons The French Dispatch, are expected to return for Cannes 2021. This years festival is set to take place July 6-17. The official 2021 Cannes lineup will be unveiled in May.
Amazon will release Annette in U.S. theaters in late summer.
