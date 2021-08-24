Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021, W/D: Edward Burns)
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021, W/D: Edward Burns)
It’s the summer of 1982 on Long Island and life is good. JJ (Pico Alexander) is working for his dad (Ed Burns) at the Beach Club, when he falls hard for Debbie (Lindsey Morgan). Meanwhile, down the boardwalk, Frankie (Anthony Ramos) reconnects with a long lost love (Caitlin Stasey). But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending. This feel-good, coming-of-age drama swells with nostalgia and is evocative of warm nights and young love.
Us Release Date
Aug 24, 2021
Cast
Pico Alexander, Edward Burns, Zoe Levin, Susan Misner, Lindsey Morgan, Anthony Ramos, Jon Rudnitsky, Amadeus Serafini, Caitlin Stasey, Rita Volk, Carly Brooke, Isabella Farrell, Dan O'Brien Jr., Samantha Buck, Mick Hazen, Charles Aitken, Lydia Styslinger
This originally screened at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2018 and has been waiting on distribution since. I guess Anthony Ramos' rising star may have helped get this a release. This looks similar in tone and style (and some cast) to Burns' EPIX TV show Bridge and Tunnel.
I don't know what the issue is with Burns getting distribution... he has another film (Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies) that has been sitting for a few years now too.
I'm sure it'll resonate for some people but, to me, it just looks boring. Everything from Night Ranger to Ramos.
