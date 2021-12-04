Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening

I know most of you guys here don't live in California, but the Arclight has a lot of fans. It hosted a lot of premieres and Q&A panels with actors and filmmakers.Scott Mantz loved the Arclight, it was practically his 2nd home.As I said in the other thread, I've been to the Arclight in Hollywood a few times. I used to work at a Post Production house right behind it. I can't remember what I saw there though. It is a more upscale movie theater. So it wouldn't be the type of theater the core audience of this forum would visit.As for Pacific theatres. There was in my area in Lakewood, CA that I went to a few times a year maybe. It was kind of old and a little run down and they never upgraded the seats either. Kind of sad to see it shut down for good as it never reopened as it was closed since last March.I read the chains Arclight and Pacific owed so much back rent.