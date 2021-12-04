Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
https://deadline.com/2021/04/arcligh...ng-1234732936/
Sad news for the LA movie scene. And Arclight was just getting started in other markets.
I know most of you guys here don't live in California, but the Arclight has a lot of fans. It hosted a lot of premieres and Q&A panels with actors and filmmakers.
Scott Mantz loved the Arclight, it was practically his 2nd home.
As I said in the other thread, I've been to the Arclight in Hollywood a few times. I used to work at a Post Production house right behind it. I can't remember what I saw there though. It is a more upscale movie theater. So it wouldn't be the type of theater the core audience of this forum would visit.
As for Pacific theatres. There was in my area in Lakewood, CA that I went to a few times a year maybe. It was kind of old and a little run down and they never upgraded the seats either. Kind of sad to see it shut down for good as it never reopened as it was closed since last March.
I read the chains Arclight and Pacific owed so much back rent.
End of an era for sure.
Looks like Wonder Woman was the last movie I saw there, at the Sunset location. Never got around to the Dome.
We
have had an Arclight here. A bit expensive, but I did see Mad Max, Skyfall, Rogue One and Gravity there, along with 70mm showings of The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I'll miss it, hope someone takes over the space. And keeps the film projector in use.
QT? Ha, funny.
I went there once, it was a cool experience. I guess it’s more the history that will be missed. I didn’t find the movie experience itself being all too different.
Last film I saw there was Pulp Fiction, in the dome, and Reservoir Dogs. It was during the QT festival leading up to the OUATIH's release. Pulp Fiction in The Dome was epic and it was the first time I had seen it on the big screen.
That is sad. I saw Watchmen at the Arclight when I was in LA and had to kill time before a late flight. It was a really neat theater.
