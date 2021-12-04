DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening

   
Old 04-12-21, 08:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 10,910
Received 52 Likes on 42 Posts
Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
https://deadline.com/2021/04/arcligh...ng-1234732936/

Sad news for the LA movie scene. And Arclight was just getting started in other markets.
bluetoast is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-12-21, 08:21 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,900
Received 770 Likes on 573 Posts
Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
I know most of you guys here don't live in California, but the Arclight has a lot of fans. It hosted a lot of premieres and Q&A panels with actors and filmmakers.

Scott Mantz loved the Arclight, it was practically his 2nd home.




As I said in the other thread, I've been to the Arclight in Hollywood a few times. I used to work at a Post Production house right behind it. I can't remember what I saw there though. It is a more upscale movie theater. So it wouldn't be the type of theater the core audience of this forum would visit.

As for Pacific theatres. There was in my area in Lakewood, CA that I went to a few times a year maybe. It was kind of old and a little run down and they never upgraded the seats either. Kind of sad to see it shut down for good as it never reopened as it was closed since last March.

I read the chains Arclight and Pacific owed so much back rent.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-12-21, 08:31 PM
  #3  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Burbank, California
Posts: 681
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
End of an era for sure.

Looks like Wonder Woman was the last movie I saw there, at the Sunset location. Never got around to the Dome.
Boondock Saint is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-12-21, 08:36 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 7,482
Received 191 Likes on 158 Posts
Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
We have had an Arclight here. A bit expensive, but I did see Mad Max, Skyfall, Rogue One and Gravity there, along with 70mm showings of The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I'll miss it, hope someone takes over the space. And keeps the film projector in use.
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-12-21, 08:37 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,915
Likes: 0
Received 984 Likes on 664 Posts
Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
There’s no way QT is going to let the Cineramadome shut down.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-12-21, 08:49 PM
  #6  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,873
Received 283 Likes on 227 Posts
Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
QT? Ha, funny.

I went there once, it was a cool experience. I guess it’s more the history that will be missed. I didn’t find the movie experience itself being all too different.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-12-21, 08:58 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,313
Received 276 Likes on 233 Posts
Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
Last film I saw there was Pulp Fiction, in the dome, and Reservoir Dogs. It was during the QT festival leading up to the OUATIH's release. Pulp Fiction in The Dome was epic and it was the first time I had seen it on the big screen.
Why So Blu? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-12-21, 08:58 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 36,259
Received 345 Likes on 213 Posts
Re: Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not be reopening
That is sad. I saw Watchmen at the Arclight when I was in LA and had to kill time before a late flight. It was a really neat theater.
Draven is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, D: Sandberg) - News, rumors

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.